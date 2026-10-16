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Hingham Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-16 04:16:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $12,674,000 or $5.76 per share basic and $5.72 per share diluted, as compared to $17,295,000 or $7.93 per share basic and $7.85 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 was 9.74%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.11%, as compared to 15.15% and 1.54% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 27.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $11,895,000 or $5.41 per share basic and $5.37 per share diluted, as compared to $8,509,000 or $3.90 per share basic and $3.86 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 was 9.15%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.04%, as compared to 7.45% and 0.76% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 39.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $40,968,000 or $18.68 per share basic and $18.51 per share diluted, as compared to $33,833,000 or $15.51 per share basic and $15.37 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2026 was 10.86%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.20%, as compared to 10.07% and 1.01% for the same period in 2025. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 20.4% over the same period in 2025.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $33,147,000 or $15.11 per share basic and $14.98 per share diluted, as compared to $22,087,000 or $10.13 per share basic and $10.03 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2026 was 8.79%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.97%, as compared to 6.57% and 0.66% for the same period in 2025. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 49.4% over the same period in 2025.

See page 11 for a reconciliation between United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) net income and non-GAAP core net income. Under changes made to GAAP effective in 2018, gains and losses on equity securities, net of tax, realized and unrealized, are recognized in the Consolidated Statements of Income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $4.581 billion at September 30, 2026, representing 1.1% annualized growth year-to-date and a 1.1% increase from September 30, 2025.

Net loans increased to $3.918 billion at September 30, 2026, representing 0.6% annualized growth year-to-date and a 0.1% increase from September 30, 2025.

Retail and commercial deposits were $2.084 billion at September 30, 2026, representing 1.9% annualized growth year-to-date and a 4.7% increase from September 30, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and commercial deposits, were $520.2 million at September 30, 2026, representing 15.0% annualized growth year-to-date and 20.2% growth from September 30, 2025.

Growth in non-interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2026 and over the last two years reflects the Bank's focus on developing and deepening deposit relationships with new and existing commercial, institutional, and non-profit customers. The Bank continues to invest in its Specialized Deposit Group, actively recruiting for talented relationship managers in Boston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. The Bank has also established a dedicated Foreign Mission Group focused on its diplomatic customers, building on several years of growth and experience. This group consists of existing staff, along with new relationship managers who will be joining the Bank in October and November with significant experience serving these clients.

The stability of the Bank's balance sheet, as well as full and unlimited deposit insurance through the Bank's participation in the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund, continues to appeal to customers.

Wholesale funds, which include Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, brokered deposits, and Internet listing service time deposits, were $1.930 billion at September 30, 2026, representing a 1.8% annualized decline year-to-date and a 5.0% decline from September 30, 2025, as the Bank replaced these funds with retail and commercial deposits over the last year.

In the first nine months of 2026, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix to minimize the cost of funds in the current environment, while continuing to replace maturing longer-term liabilities. Wholesale deposits, which include brokered and Internet listing service time deposits, were $514.7 million at September 30, 2026, representing 6.1% annualized growth year-to-date and 1.8% growth from September 30, 2025. Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $1.415 billion at September 30, 2026, representing a 4.4% annualized decline year-to-date and a 7.3% decline from September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank maintained an additional $957.8 million in immediately available borrowing capacity at the FHLB of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”), in addition to $366.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Book value per share was $235.93 as of September 30, 2026, representing 9.8% annualized growth year-to-date and 11.5% growth from September 30, 2025. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $3.22 in dividends per share since September 30, 2025.

On September 30, 2026, the Bank declared a regular cash dividend of $0.63 per share. This dividend will be paid on November 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 2, 2026. This will be the Bank's 131st consecutive quarterly dividend. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in twenty-nine of the last thirty-one years, typically in the fourth quarter.

The Bank regularly evaluates capital allocation options, including organic growth, special dividends, and share repurchases in light of the prospective return of such options. The Bank received regulatory approval in December 2025 for a share repurchase program of $20.0 million. This approval expires on December 4, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, no shares had been repurchased under this program and the Bank is under no obligation to repurchase shares at all. The consideration of these options may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 9 basis points to 2.23%, as compared to 2.14% in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This improvement was primarily driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, as the benefit of non-interest-bearing deposit growth on the cost of funds was offset by a 1 basis point increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 8 basis points in the third quarter of 2026, driven primarily by a higher yield on loans, as the Bank continued to originate and reprice existing adjustable-rate loans at higher rates, partially offset by a lower dividend on FHLB stock.

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 49 basis points to 2.23%, as compared to 1.74% for the same period last year. The Bank experienced significant growth in non-interest-bearing deposits and a significant decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities when compared to the prior year. This was driven primarily by the repricing of the Bank's funding sources, as the Bank continued to reduce retail and commercial deposit rates and to take advantage of the inverted yield curve - over most of the last twelve months - by replacing maturing FHLB advances and brokered deposits at lower rates. During this period, the yield on interest-earning assets increased, driven primarily by an increase in the yield on loans, partially offset by lower yields on cash held at the FRB and a lower dividend on FHLB stock.

Key credit and operational metrics were mixed in the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, non-performing assets, which included three loans secured by real estate and six properties held in other real estate owned, totaled 0.89% of total assets, compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2025 and 0.71% at September 30, 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.93% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.80% at December 31, 2025 and 0.81% at September 30, 2025. The Bank did not record any charge-offs in the first nine months of 2026 or 2025.

Non-performing loans and non-performing asset activity included the following during the third quarter of 2026:

  • Non-performing loans at both June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026 included a commercial real estate loan with an outstanding balance of $30.6 million, which is secured by an entitled site for a significant multifamily development in Washington, D.C. and has an associated conditional guarantee from a large national homebuilder and an affordable housing developer. The Bank continues to work actively to identify a resolution that protects the Bank's interests. The Bank's allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026 includes a $3.0 million specific reserve allocated to this credit.
  • Non-performing loans at September 30, 2026 included a commercial real estate loan with an outstanding balance of $6.2 million, secured by six multifamily buildings located in Washington, D.C. Although the loan was less than 90 days past due, management placed it on non-accrual status as foreclosure is probable. The Bank does not anticipate a principal loss associated with this loan.
  • Non-performing assets at both June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026 included other real estate owned associated with a borrower specializing in affordable housing in Washington, D.C. Following litigation, the Bank obtained two multifamily properties and seven single-family properties in the spring of 2026. All properties were subsequently listed for sale, and the Bank has sold three of the seven single-family properties. The Bank is actively marketing the remaining properties for sale and remains engaged with interested buyers.
  • Non-performing loans at both June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026 included a small residential real estate loan.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 11 below, decreased to 32.81% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 37.46% in the prior quarter and 38.26% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets were 0.73% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 0.79% for the prior quarter and 0.67% for the same period last year. The decrease versus the prior quarter reflects a Fiserv online banking termination fee incurred in the prior quarter. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may overstate or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen, Jr. stated,“Our core returns on average equity and average assets continue to improve materially over time, driven by sustained expansion in the net interest margin through asset repricing and falling funding costs. Growth in non-interest-bearing deposits has been an important driver of improving funding costs and will be a key driver of returns in an environment in which quality loan origination opportunities are more limited and other funding sources remain comparatively more expensive. Both core and GAAP returns remain somewhat below our long-term performance and our expectations for the business, although core returns are approaching acceptable performance levels. Our operational leverage remains critical to generating satisfactory returns and we remain focused on rigorous cost control and continuous operational improvement.

In any given period, our GAAP returns on average equity and average assets may be positively or negatively affected by the performance of our investment portfolio, composed of long-term holdings in financial services and technology companies. Over time, these holdings have contributed meaningfully to growth in book value and we continue to identify opportunities to commit additional capital in this portfolio.

The Bank's business model has been built to compound shareholder capital over the long term. We remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and rigorous cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank's quarterly financial results are summarized in this earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about November 4, 2026.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The Bank's shares of common stock are listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025 2026 2025 2026
(Unaudited)
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (1) 1.54 % 1.11 % 1.01 % 1.20 %
Return on average equity (1) 15.15 9.74 10.07 10.86
Core return on average assets (1) (5) 0.76 1.04 0.66 0.97
Core return on average equity (1) (5) 7.45 9.15 6.57 8.79
Interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.04 1.50 0.93 1.43
Net interest margin (1) (3) 1.74 2.23 1.63 2.13
Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.67 0.73 0.67 0.74
Efficiency ratio (4) 38.26 32.81 41.51 35.01
Average equity to average assets 10.14 11.37 10.06 11.07
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.12 127.30 122.78 126.27


September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2026
(Unaudited)
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.77 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 87.32 91.46 82.11
Non-performing loans/total loans 0.81 0.80 0.93
Non-performing loans/total assets 0.71 0.69 0.80
Non-performing assets/total assets 0.71 0.69 0.89
Share Related
Book value per share $ 211.67 $ 219.82 $ 235.93
Market value per share $ 263.78 $ 283.96 $ 282.59
Shares outstanding at end of period 2,181,250 2,182,250 2,200,250

(1) Annualized.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents total operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding the net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)		 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2026
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 6,809 $ 6,683 $ 4,811
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 353,216 362,925 361,457
Cash and cash equivalents 360,025 369,608 366,268
CRA investment 9,012 9,050 8,619
Other marketable equity securities 125,098 141,294 156,223
Securities, at fair value 134,110 150,344 164,842
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 6,494 7,499 9,500
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 63,117 61,987 59,685
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $28,005 at September 30, 2025, $28,555 at December 31, 2025 and $30,255 at September 30, 2026 3,913,774 3,899,008 3,917,985
Other real estate owned - - 4,064
Bank-owned life insurance 14,236 14,318 14,569
Premises and equipment, net 16,005 15,911 15,555
Accrued interest receivable 8,856 9,213 9,575
Other assets 14,608 14,766 19,099
Total assets $ 4,531,225 $ 4,542,654 $ 4,581,142


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,063,303 $ 2,080,661 $ 2,079,269
Non-interest-bearing deposits 432,653 467,656 520,163
Total deposits 2,495,956 2,548,317 2,599,432
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,526,250 1,463,815 1,415,340
Mortgagors' escrow accounts 16,817 18,427 18,504
Accrued interest payable 14,652 11,831 10,951
Deferred income tax liability, net 7,108 9,495 9,015
Other liabilities 8,737 11,061 8,785
Total liabilities 4,069,520 4,062,946 4,062,027
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued - - -
Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,181,250 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, 2,182,250 at December 31, 2025, and 2,200,250 at September 30, 2026 2,181
 2,182 2,200
Additional paid-in capital 15,821 16,004 18,431
Undivided profits 443,715 461,530 498,343
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12 ) (8 ) 141
Total stockholders' equity 461,705 479,708 519,115
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,531,225 $ 4,542,654 $ 4,581,142


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2026 2025 2026
(Unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans $ 47,672 $ 49,841 $ 139,645 $ 144,940
Debt securities 97 255 289 499
Equity securities 1,401 1,309 4,217 4,274
Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 3,739 3,356 9,866 9,737
Total interest and dividend income 52,909 54,761 154,017 159,450
Interest expense:
Deposits 17,663 15,900 54,125 47,059
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank 15,903 13,846 46,474 41,638
Total interest expense 33,566 29,746 100,599 88,697
Net interest income 19,343 25,015 53,418 70,753
Provision for credit losses 275 700 1,025 1,700
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 19,068 24,315 52,393 69,053
Other income:
Customer service fees on deposits 132 163 406 499
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 93 81 256 251
Gain on equity securities, net 11,270 999 15,067 10,032
Miscellaneous 64 108 186 262
Total other income 11,559 1,351 15,915 11,044
Operating expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 4,501 4,685 13,360 13,922
Occupancy and equipment 437 490 1,293 1,363
Data processing 849 896 2,331 2,563
Deposit insurance 698 547 2,230 1,725
Foreclosure and related 39 493 63 774
Marketing 109 221 467 810
Other general and administrative 879 990 2,784 3,965
Total operating expenses 7,512 8,322 22,528 25,122
Income before income taxes 23,115 17,344 45,780 54,975
Income tax provision 5,820 4,670 11,947 14,007
Net income $ 17,295 $ 12,674 $ 33,833 $ 40,968
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 1.89 $ 1.89
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 2,181 2,199 2,181 2,194
Diluted 2,204 2,216 2,202 2,213
Earnings per share:
Basic $ 7.93 $ 5.76 $ 15.51 $ 18.68
Diluted $ 7.85 $ 5.72 $ 15.37 $ 18.51


HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2026
Average Balance (9)
Interest		 Yield/
Rate (10)		 Average Balance (9)
Interest		 Yield/ Rate (10) Average Balance (9)
Interest		 Yield/
Rate (10)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Loans (1) (2) $ 3,946,966 $ 47,672 4.79 % $ 3,925,640 $ 48,093 4.91 % $ 3,945,727 $ 49,841 5.01 %
Securities (3) (4) 139,154 1,498 4.27 148,050 1,533 4.15 157,132 1,564 3.95
Short-term investments (5) 336,213 3,739 4.41 353,225 3,256 3.70 356,043 3,356 3.74
Total interest-earning assets 4,422,333 52,909 4.75 4,426,915 52,882 4.79 4,458,902 54,761 4.87
Other assets 82,490 105,849 117,331
Total assets $ 4,504,823 $ 4,532,764 $ 4,576,233
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,085,424 17,663 3.36 % $ 2,101,178 15,582 2.97 % $ 2,105,232 15,900 3.00 %
Borrowed funds 1,506,359 15,903 4.19 1,398,343 13,694 3.93 1,397,351 13,846 3.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,591,783 33,566 3.71 3,499,521 29,276 3.36 3,502,583 29,746 3.37
Non-interest-bearing deposits 437,977 507,665 526,955
Other liabilities 18,463 26,204 26,423
Total liabilities 4,048,223 4,033,390 4,055,961
Stockholders' equity 456,600 499,374 520,272
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,504,823 $ 4,532,764 $ 4,576,233
Net interest income $ 19,343 $ 23,606 $ 25,015
Weighted average interest rate spread 1.04 % 1.43 % 1.50 %
Net interest margin (7) 1.74 % 2.14 % 2.23 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 123.12 % 126.50 % 127.30 %

(1) Before allowance for credit losses.
(2) Includes non-accrual loans.
(3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
(6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
(9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
(10) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025 2026
Average Balance (9)
Interest		 Yield/ Rate (10) Average Balance (9)
Interest		 Yield/ Rate (10)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Loans (1) (2) $ 3,943,153 $ 139,645 4.72 % $ 3,931,634 $ 144,940 4.93 %
Securities (3) (4) 135,154 4,506 4.44 149,300 4,773 4.27
Short-term investments (5) 297,571 9,866 4.42 350,615 9,737 3.71
Total interest-earning assets 4,375,878 154,017 4.69 4,431,549 159,450 4.81
Other assets 79,989 110,164
Total assets $ 4,455,867 $ 4,541,713
Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,109,589 54,125 3.42 % $ 2,099,151 47,059 3.00 %
Borrowed funds 1,454,455 46,474 4.26 1,410,429 41,638 3.95
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,564,044 100,599 3.76 3,509,580 88,697 3.38
Non-interest-bearing deposits 427,219 502,711
Other liabilities 16,449 26,546
Total liabilities 4,007,712 4,038,837
Stockholders' equity 448,155 502,876
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,455,867 $ 4,541,713
Net interest income $ 53,418 $ 70,753
Weighted average interest rate spread
0.93
%
1.43
%
Net interest margin (7) 1.63 % 2.13 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 122.78 % 126.27 %

(1) Before allowance for credit losses.
(2) Includes non-accrual loans.
(3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
(6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
(7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
(9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
(10) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Management believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses these measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, unaudited) 2025 2026 2025 2026
Non-GAAP reconciliation:
Net income $ 17,295 $ 12,674 $ 33,833 $ 40,968
Gain on equity securities, net (11,270 ) (999 ) (15,067 ) (10,032 )
Income tax expense (1) 2,484 220 3,321 2,211
Core net income $ 8,509 $ 11,895 $ 22,087 $ 33,147

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.

The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency, which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, unaudited) 2025 2026 2026 2025 2026
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio calculation:
Operating expenses $ 7,512 $ 8,976 $ 8,322 $ 22,528 $ 25,122
Net interest income $ 19,343 $ 23,606 $ 25,015 $ 53,418 $ 70,753
Other income 11,559 19,310 1,351 15,915 11,044
Gain on equity securities, net (11,270 ) (18,953 ) (999 ) (15,067 ) (10,032 )
Total revenue $ 19,632 $ 23,963 $ 25,367 $ 54,266 $ 71,765
Efficiency ratio 38.26 % 37.46 % 32.81 % 41.51 % 35.01 %

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761


MENAFN16102026004107003653ID1111822018


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