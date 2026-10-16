Prelude Therapeutics To Participate In The Chardan Healthcare Conference
On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET, Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Prelude and Bryant Lim, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Company's website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company's website for 90 days.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline features highly selective KAT6A degraders and JAK2V617F mutant selective inhibitors -- new approaches to clinically validated targets with transformative potential for patients. We are leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to create and develop next generation degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) with novel payloads. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. For more information, visit preludetx.com.
Investor Contact:
Robert Doody
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Prelude Therapeutics
484.639.7235
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