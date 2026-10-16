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HMH Holding Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-16 04:16:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMH Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: HMH) will hold a conference call to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time). HMH will issue a press release with the Company's results after the market closes for trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The call will be webcast:

About HMH

HMH is a leading provider of highly engineered, mission-critical equipment solutions, providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio of drilling equipment, services, and systems utilized in oil and gas drilling operations, both offshore and onshore. HMH's global reach, technical expertise, and innovative product offerings, coupled with its integrated operations from manufacturing to aftermarket services, allow HMH to provide customers with first-class technology, engineering, and project management services through the entire asset lifecycle of the equipment it provides.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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