Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 Conference Call For October 19, 2026 At 5:00 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the“Company” or“RMCF”), America's Chocolatiersince 1981, will host a conference call on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 5:00 p.m Eastern time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2027 results. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call. There will be no question-and-answer session. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company's investor relations team at ....

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor, manufacturer and retailer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As America's Chocolatier® since 1981, the Company produces an extensive assortment of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples and other handcrafted confections. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2026. Together with its franchisees and licensees, the Company operates approximately 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locations across the United States and internationally. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“RMCF.”

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

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