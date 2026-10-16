4DMT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that on October 13, 2026, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted 13 new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 260,000 shares of the Company's common stock and 157,600 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $12.36, which was the closing trading price on October 13, 2026, the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company's lead product candidate, 4D-150, is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF biologics (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company's lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration and the second indication is diabetic macular edema, which are both in Phase 3 development. The Company's second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular TherapeuticsTM, 4DMTTM, Therapeutic Vector EvolutionTM, Backbone 4 RetinaTM and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company's product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company's product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts: Media: Jenn Gordon dna Communications Media@4DMT.com Investors: Julian Pei Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance Investor.Relations@4DMT.com