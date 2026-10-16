Building Bridges Education Celebrates Record-Breaking HBCU Week, Connecting 3,000+ Students To College Opportunities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dr. Keith Lezama, Founder and CEO of Building Bridges EducationBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building Bridges Education (BBE) today celebrated the close of HBCU Week 2026, a week of programming that brought HBCU leaders, educators, policymakers, and thousands of students together across New England. Over the past five days, more than 3,000 students participated in BBE's HBCU programming, which has generated more than 325 college acceptances and $5 million in scholarships, based on preliminary results.The milestone reflects remarkable growth. In its first year, BBE served 80 students. This year, over 3,000 students participated in the HBCU Fair & Interview Day alone, making BBE's HBCU Program one of the largest HBCU-centered college access initiatives in the country.A Week of ProgrammingThe week began Tuesday with Building Bridges HBCU Roadshows, connecting admissions leaders with high school students across the Commonwealth to explore the academic excellence and rich culture of HBCUs. On Wednesday, October 14, the HBCU Summit convened at Harvard Kennedy School, made possible in part through the leadership and support of Dr. Sara Bleich. HBCU leaders, K–12 educators, higher education professionals, counselors, and community partners gathered to expand access, strengthen pathways, and advance opportunities for students.Featured speakers included:- Dr. Sara Bleich, Vice Provost for Special Projects at Harvard University and Professor of Public Health Policy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.- Dr. M.C. Brown II, Executive Director of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).- April English, Chief Secretary to Governor Maura T. Healey of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.- Jeneé Osterheldt, Deputy Managing Editor for Culture, Talent, and Development and culture columnist at The Boston Globe; founder of A Beautiful Resistance.- Chelsea Holley, Director of Admissions at Spelman College.- Dominique Harrison, Director of Undergraduate Admissions at North Carolina A&T State University.- Cedric Walker, Dean of Students at Tuskegee University and former Associate Director of Admissions.HBCU Fair & Interview Day by the NumbersOn Thursday, October 15, the Building Bridges HBCU Fair, Interview Day & Career and Pathways Expo filled the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston. Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Chief Secretary April English, a Spelman alumna, joined students, families, and HBCU representatives on the fair floor.BBE welcomed 23 HBCUs to Boston, including nationally recognized institutions such as Spelman College, ranked No. 1 among HBCUs in U.S. News & World Report's 2027 rankings, as well as Howard University, Tuskegee University, Morehouse College, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, Hampton University, Morgan State University, Clark Atlanta University, and Bethune-Cookman University.For the complete list of participating HBCUs and event details, visit the Building Bridges Education website.The event drew more than 3,000 students from 138 schools, including 117 Massachusetts schools and participating schools from Maine and Rhode Island. On-site admissions interviews gave high school seniors opportunities to receive admission offers and scholarships, while 14 Career & Pathways Expo partners, in collaboration with Boston Public Schools' Office of College, Career & Life Readiness, connected students with employers and future career opportunities.Preliminary results show more than 325 college acceptances and $5 million in scholarships, reflecting the life-changing opportunities created through Building Bridges Education's HBCU Week.Partnerships and the HBCU Legacy GalaHBCU Week is powered by partnerships, community, and what Dr. Lezama describes as love. Building Bridges Education works alongside UNCF, TMCF, and uAspire, while welcoming members of the Divine Nine and other community partners. Together, these organizations connect students with HBCUs, scholarships, financial guidance, and a deeper understanding of the culture, history, and enduring legacy of HBCUs.On Thursday evening, the HBCU Legacy Gala at Grace by Nia in Boston celebrated this legacy and honored three distinguished leaders for their contributions:- Arleaya L. Martin, CFRE, Area Director of Development – New England, UNCF: Legacy Award- Ronald L. Walker II, former Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and Prairie View A&M University graduate: Legacy Award- Senator Elizabeth Miranda, Massachusetts State Senate: Leadership Award“Six years ago, we started with 80 students. Today, we are watching thousands of students connect with HBCUs face-to-face, interview with admissions teams, and pursue opportunities for admission and scholarships,... This work is not the vision of one person or one organization. Our growth reflects the commitment of like-minded leaders, partners, and individuals who believe in investing in possibilities beyond what young people may currently imagine for themselves. At its heart, this work is driven by community, collaboration, and love. We know this work changes lives, and we are just getting started,” said Dr. Keith C. Lezama Jr., Founder and CEO of Building Bridges Education.Save the Date: HBCU Week 2027HBCU Week 2027 is scheduled for October 12–15, 2027, featuring the HBCU Roadshows, HBCU Summit, HBCU Fair & Interview Day, and HBCU Legacy Gala.Organizations interested in sponsoring or partnering with Building Bridges Education are encouraged to contact the organization at....About Building Bridges EducationBuilding Bridges Education bridges PreK–12 experiences with postsecondary education and career opportunities. Through its HBCU Program, HBCU Policy Fellowship, and College Proven, its signature pathway from seventh grade through college degree attainment, BBE connects New England students, families, and educators with HBCUs and the scholarships, mentors, and pathways that support their success.Learn more at buildingbridgeseducation.Media Contact:Building Bridges Education...

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Building Bridges Education Celebrates Record-Breaking HBCU Week, Connecting 3,000+ Students to College Opportunities News Provided By Building Bridges Education October 16, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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