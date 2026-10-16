Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign At Chandler And Scottsdale Locations

Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix introduces its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign at two locations in Chandler and Scottsdale, serving businesses, families, and groups throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring interactive props, head-to-head competitions, and professional hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms' Phoenix-area locations.

Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Chandler offers hosted game show competitions and team building activities for corporate holiday events and private group celebrations at its West Ray Road location.

Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Scottsdale participates in the 2026 holiday campaign with private game show experiences for corporate groups at Northsight Village in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 2026 holiday campaign brings seasonal game show programming to Game Show Battle Rooms locations in Chandler and Scottsdale, providing two Phoenix-area options for corporate events and group gatherings.

The campaign offers seasonal game show experiences at two Phoenix-area venues for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations in the Valley.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

PHOENIX - SCOTTSDALE - CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix has announced that both its Chandler and Scottsdale locations are participating in the company's 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign. The coordinated nationwide initiative introduces holiday-themed game show programming across the company's 24 operating locations, including two venues serving businesses, families, and organized groups throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The two Phoenix-area locations will incorporate seasonal content into their existing interactive game show experiences, combining team-based competitions with professional hosts and private game show arenas. With venues in both Chandler and Scottsdale, the company serves organizations planning holiday gatherings across the East Valley, Scottsdale, and surrounding communities.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO TWO PHOENIX LOCATIONS

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

Both Phoenix-area venues are incorporating holiday-themed questions and seasonal challenges into their established game formats, providing additional programming options for organizations planning year-end celebrations.

Learn More By Exploring Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING ACROSS THE VALLEY

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with the Chandler and Scottsdale venues providing two geographic options for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Phoenix metropolitan area is home to employers across technology, semiconductor manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, aerospace, hospitality, and professional services. Chandler and Scottsdale are established employment centers within the region, with corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and meeting facilities serving businesses across the Valley.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The two-location approach gives organizations the option to select a venue based on their employees' locations, event logistics, and group requirements.

The seasonal programming also accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

CHANDLER LOCATION SERVES THE EAST VALLEY BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Chandler operates at 6909 West Ray Road, Suite 29, in Chandler, Arizona. The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the East Valley, including Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and Ahwatukee.

Chandler is a significant regional employment center, with technology companies, semiconductor manufacturers, financial services employers, and professional offices located throughout the city.

The Price Road employment corridor and surrounding commercial districts are among the areas supporting Chandler's business community. These employment centers contribute to the region's demand for corporate gatherings, employee appreciation events, and team activities.

The Chandler location hosts private game show experiences throughout the year for corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other group celebrations.

For the 2026 holiday season, the venue is incorporating seasonal questions and game show challenges into its existing experiences, providing an additional option for businesses and groups planning gatherings in the East Valley.

Venue details, group event information, and scheduling are available through the Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Chandler location page:

SCOTTSDALE LOCATION SERVES THE NORTHEAST VALLEY BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Scottsdale operates at Northsight Village, 15040 North Northsight Boulevard, Suite 102, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, North Phoenix, Fountain Hills, and surrounding Northeast Valley communities.

Scottsdale is an established center for corporate offices, professional services, healthcare, technology, hospitality, and business travel. The city's commercial districts include office developments, hotels, restaurants, and event facilities that accommodate company gatherings and organized group activities.

The Scottsdale Airpark and surrounding North Scottsdale business districts form an important employment corridor, while the broader Scottsdale area supports corporate meetings, conferences, and private events throughout the year.

The Scottsdale venue hosts private game show experiences for corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other organized group celebrations.

Its participation in the 2026 holiday campaign introduces seasonal questions and challenges into the venue's established game show experiences, providing another option for organizations planning year-end gatherings in Scottsdale and the surrounding Northeast Valley.

Venue details, group event information, and scheduling are available through the Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix – Scottsdale location page:

OPTIONS FOR LARGER PHOENIX CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

For Phoenix-area organizations coordinating larger holiday gatherings, the mobile format provides an alternative to venue-based events.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available at both Phoenix-area locations.

Organizations planning corporate holiday parties, team building activities, or private group celebrations can find location-specific information through the Chandler and Scottsdale venue pages.

Both locations are participating in the same nationwide seasonal campaign, with event arrangements and scheduling coordinated separately for each venue.

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms Phoenix Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign at Chandler and Scottsdale Locations News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 16, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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