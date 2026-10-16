Championship Darts Corporation Expands To $400,000 Tour For 2027, Opens Season At Popcon Indianapolis

Fans in cosplay enjoy the darts at PopCon Indianapolis

Player Alex Spellman celebrates his win on the 2026 CDC Tour.

For the first time, CDC Main Tour competition comes to PopCon Indianapolis March 26-28, opening an expanded $400,000 season in 2027

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Championship Darts Corporation (CDC) will take another major step forward in 2027, announcing an expanded North American schedule featuring $400,000 in prize money across the CDC Main Tour, Cross Border Darts Challenge, North American Darts Championship and Continental Cup.The 2027 season will feature 20 Main Tour events, an increase from 16, with the prize fund for each event increasing to $15,000.The season's two marquee championship events will also see significant increases, with $30,000 prize funds for both the Cross Border Darts Challenge and Continental Cup, while the annual North American Darts Championship – staged as part of the PDC's World Series of Darts visit to New York – is boosted to a $40,000 prize fund.Together, the announced schedule represents:. 20 CDC Main Tour events. $15,000 prize fund for each Main Tour event. $300,000 in Main Tour prize money. $30,000 Cross Border Darts Challenge. $30,000 Continental Cup. $40,000 North American Darts Championship. $400,000 in total announced prize money“2027 will be another breakthrough year for the game of darts in North America for both players and fans.” said Peter Citera, CEO of Championship Darts Corporation.“Together with our partners at the Professional Darts Corporation, we're investing an additional $125,000 in payout money to continue the game's logarithmic growth on this continent. We'll also make significant additional investments behind-the-scenes to ensure that our broadcasts and spectator events continue to set the standard in the United States and Canada.”PDC CEO Matthew Porter added:“Professional darts globally is enjoying a surge in interest and North America is at the forefront of this as one of our key partners as a global affiliate tour. This announcement is a significant step as we work together to raise standards on the continent, grow the sport and look to produce future stars for the sport's biggest events. With the boosted prize funds for all CDC events next year, alongside the growth of the CDC Main Tour, we are building from a highly encouraging 2026 season in North America, which has included sell-out crowds for the US Darts Masters and Cross-Border Darts Challenge and increased participation across the CDC circuit.”CDC DARTS COMES TO POPCONThe 2027 season begins March 26–28 in Indianapolis with a significant first for the organization.For the first time, CDC Main Tour competition will take place at PopCon, bringing professional darts to one of the region's major pop culture events, furthering the goal of expanding the darts fanbase to audiences that might not otherwise be exposed to the excitement of the sport and giving existing fans more ways to experience the sport in person.CDC has introduced PopCon attendees to darts for the past three years through interactive experiences and activations but next year fans will get the opportunity to see the continent's top players compete live."PopCon is where every fan finds their place, and darts fans have become an integral part of our community,” said Carl Doninger, Co-owner of PopCon.“Over the past three years, we've loved welcoming longtime darts enthusiasts and introducing the sport to fans who might never have picked up a dart before. Now, we're excited to take that experience to the next level by bringing a professional CDC competition to PopCon. We can't wait for our attendees to experience the energy and excitement of watching North America's best players compete live!”2027 CDC SCHEDULEMarch 26–28 | Main Tour Weekend 1 | Indianapolis, Indiana / PopConApril 9–11 | Main Tour Weekend 2April 23–25 | Cross Border Darts ChallengeMay 7–9 | Main Tour Weekend 3June 4–6 | Main Tour Weekend 4July 16–18 | Main Tour Weekend 5August 27–29 | Main Tour Weekend 6October 23–25 | Main Tour Weekend 7November 19–21 | Continental CupTHE ROAD LEADS TO THE CONTINENTAL CUPThe 2027 season culminates November 19–21 with the Continental Cup, where the top players from the CDC season compete for one of North American darts' premier titles.For 2027, the Continental Cup prize fund increases to $30,000, adding even greater stakes to the season-ending championship.Locations for Weekends 2-7, as well as the Cross Border Darts Challenge and Continental Cup, will be announced in due course.For schedules and the latest CDC news, visit champdarts and follow @champdarts on all social media.ABOUT CHAMPIONSHIP DARTS CORPORATIONChampionship Darts Corporation is North America's professional steel-tip darts organization, providing an elite competitive pathway for players across the United States and Canada. Through its Main Tour, Continental Cup, Cross Border Darts Challenge, youth development programs and international qualification opportunities, the CDC continues to grow the sport while creating pathways for North American players to compete on the world's biggest stages. The CDC is an official global affiliate partner of the Professional Darts Corporation, which stages the sport's biggest tournaments as part of a $33 million+ global annual tour.

KJ McGlinn

KJ Media Company, LLC

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Championship Darts Corporation Expands to $400,000 Tour for 2027, Opens Season at PopCon Indianapolis News Provided By KJ Media Company, LLC October 16, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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