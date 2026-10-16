Few Real Estate Sponsors Use The SEC Rule That Lets Them Advertise, New Study Finds

Median investors per raise for real estate sponsors that advertised and those that did not, by raise size. Form D filings, July 2025 to June 2026.

A working paper on 1,180 offerings from 679 U.S. sponsors finds those that advertised reported more investors on raises above $10 million.

- Usman Sheikh, CPA, founder of Web Worx LabsMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Web Worx Labs has published a working paper on how U.S. real estate sponsors use Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. Since September 2013, the rule has allowed private offerings to advertise to the public, as long as every buyer is a verified accredited investor.The paper, Who Advertises Under Rule 506(c), and Does It Help? Evidence from the Form D Filings of 679 U.S. Real Estate Sponsors, 2025 to 2026, is free to read on SSRN. It combines SEC Form D filings from July 2025 to June 2026 with a hand review of sponsor websites and public ad libraries.What the filings show679 real estate sponsors filed 1,180 offerings seeking $27.9 billion. They reported $3.3 billion sold, about 12 cents for every dollar sought.The median offering was $1.9 million from 13 investors, and 55% of offerings reported nothing sold.About one in ten raises relied on Rule 506(c).Among the 88 largest sponsors selling to the open market, 27 advertised on LinkedIn, Google or Meta, and 61 did not.Where advertising and investor counts line upOn raises below $10 million, sponsors that advertised reported a median of 46 investors, against 53 for those that did not. Between $10 million and $30 million, the figures were 81 and 48. Between $30 million and $100 million, they were 137 and 60.The paper is clear that these are associations, not proof that advertising caused the difference.The review of sponsor websites found that only 4 of 95 offered all five investor intake features the study looked at."Most sponsors are allowed to advertise and choose not to," said Usman Sheikh, CPA, founder of Web Worx Labs and author of the paper. "The filings show the ones that do reaching far more investors once the raise gets large. That doesn't prove the ads did it, but any sponsor raising more than $10 million should look at the pattern."A plain-language summary of the study, with charts, is on the Web Worx Labs website.About the authorUsman Sheikh is a CPA and the founder of Web Worx Labs. He has run investor acquisition for a private real estate firm in Canada and the U.S., including programs for accredited investors under Rule 506(c).About Web Worx LabsWeb Worx Labs is a marketing firm based in Mississauga, Ontario. It works with companies in regulated industries, including real estate sponsors, financial services, pharma and private-pay healthcare.

Usman Sheikh

Web Worx Labs

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Few Real Estate Sponsors Use the SEC Rule That Lets Them Advertise, New Study Finds News Provided By Web Worx Labs Inc. October 16, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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