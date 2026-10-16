Pet-Friendly Forest Springs Resort In Eureka Springs Offers Sauna, Cold Plunge

The glass sauna, cedar cold plunge and deck at night

Springs Resort, with no pet fee and no weight limit, up to two per room.

The outdoor seasonal pool, with wooden lounge decks and seating among the Ozark trees.

Dogs are welcome, up to two per room, at this wooded 10-acre hotel with a glass sauna, cold plunge, pickleball, fire pit and forest trails

- Jacobo Hernandez

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Springs Resort is a pet-friendly hotel in Eureka Springs for travelers who want to explore the Ozarks with the dog and still have a quiet place to land at the end of the day. The 10-acre property, a renovated historic hotel set among pines and hardwoods, offers a quieter alternative to the busy downtown streets.

Dogs are welcome at this dog-friendly hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, with no pet fee and no weight limit, up to two per room. They can explore the forest trails with their owners.

Eureka Springs is a historic Ozark mountain town in northwest Arkansas, known for its downtown shops, galleries and natural springs. Downtown is a short ride away, and the Eureka Springs trolley stops at the resort's entrance, so guests can leave the car behind and head back to the trees when the evening winds down. Nearby, visitors can also see Thorncrown Chapel, Beaver Lake and the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

On the property, the focus is on rest and wellness, a good fit for a wellness retreat in the Arkansas Ozarks. A glass sauna and a cedar cold plunge sit on a wooden deck among the trees and are included with every stay. A red light therapy room is also available for guests who book a session ahead of time. Forest trails run through the grounds, and a pickleball court and ping pong table are open to guests at no charge.

The Forest Lounge opens at 7 a.m. with coffee and later offers beer, wine, board games and fire-pit kits for guests who want to spend the evening outdoors. Live music is held on select weekends, usually starting around 7 p.m., and guests can make s'mores around the large brick fire pit in the courtyard.

Outdoors, this Eureka Springs hotel has an outdoor seasonal pool and wooden decks, with a terrace lit by string lights in the evening. The pool is open depending on the weather and the time of year, and dogs are not permitted in the pool area.

The resort has 50 guest rooms in a range of layouts, from king rooms and double queen rooms for the whole family to suites with a full kitchenette, so couples, friends and families can choose what fits their trip.

Self check-in is quick and simple: guests skip the line and go straight to their room. Online support is available 24 hours a day, and front desk staff are on site during their hours to help with anything else.

Rooms and details are available at forestspringsresort.

About Forest Springs Resort

Forest Springs Resort is a pet-friendly, 10-acre Ozark forest retreat in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, set in a renovated historic hotel. The property has 50 guest rooms, a glass sauna and cedar cold plunge, an outdoor seasonal pool, a lounge, fire pits, forest trails and a dog-friendly policy. Guests can self check-in, with online support 24 hours a day and front desk staff available during their hours. More information is available at forestspringsresort.

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Pet-Friendly Forest Springs Resort in Eureka Springs Offers Sauna, Cold Plunge News Provided By Forest Springs Resort October 16, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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