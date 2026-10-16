Forest Springs Resort Offers Eureka Springs Wedding Venue With 50 Rooms

A wedding celebration among the trees at Forest Springs Resort, with string lights, a fire pit and a long reception table.

The outdoor seasonal pool and wooden decks, lit by string lights in the evening.

The glass sauna and cedar cold plunge sit on a wooden deck among the trees and are included with every stay.

Couples and planners can host weddings among the trees, with 50 rooms on 10 acres and buyout options for larger weekend celebrations

- Jacobo Hernandez, Owner, Forest Springs Resort

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Springs Resort is a wedding venue in Eureka Springs where the whole wedding party can stay in one place. The 10-acre, tree-lined property has 50 guest rooms, so a wedding party, family reunion or company retreat can stay together instead of spreading across several hotels around town.

Eureka Springs has long been a popular wedding destination, and among the wedding venues in Eureka Springs, the resort offers a woodland setting. Ceremonies can take place among the trees, while the wooden decks and the pool terrace, lit by string lights in the evening, offer room for receptions, welcome drinks and group photos. The pool is outdoor and seasonal, so availability depends on the weather and the time of year.

Weddings can take place on weekdays and weekends, with buyout options available for larger celebrations, so couples can plan an event with the whole property to themselves.

The 50 guest rooms come in a range of layouts, from king rooms and double queen rooms for families to suites with a full kitchenette, so a wedding party can mix room types. Dogs are welcome with no pet fee, up to two per room, so guests can bring their pets along for the weekend.

Between events, guests have plenty to do without leaving the property. A glass sauna and a cedar cold plunge are included with every stay and make an easy wellness break for wedding weekends and retreat groups. Forest trails run through the grounds, and the Forest Lounge opens at 7 a.m. with coffee and offers beer and wine later in the day. Pickleball, ping pong and a large brick fire pit in the courtyard, where guests can make s'mores, give groups an easy way to spend time together outdoors.

Guests can self check-in and go straight to their room, with online support and front desk staff on site from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Eureka Springs trolley stops at the entrance for trips to the historic downtown.

Couples and planners can ask about weddings, retreats, group stays and buyout options through forestspringsresort.

About Forest Springs Resort

Forest Springs Resort is a pet-friendly, 10-acre Ozark forest retreat in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, set in a renovated historic hotel. The property has 50 guest rooms, a glass sauna and cedar cold plunge, an outdoor seasonal pool, a lounge, fire pits, forest trails and a dog-friendly policy. More information is available at forestspringsresort.

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Forest Springs Resort Offers Eureka Springs Wedding Venue With 50 Rooms News Provided By Forest Springs Resort October 16, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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