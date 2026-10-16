VRE7 TV, A Red-Carpet Entertainment Network, Opens Casting Call For Fans, Creators And Industry Insiders

VRE7 TV, an independent entertainment network, pairs its exclusive red-carpet celebrity interviews with on-camera takes from fans for the new VRE7 Front Row documentary series.

The independent network pairs its celebrity interview archive with on-camera takes from fans in the new VRE7 Front Row documentary series.

- KJ Anderson, Founder and Executive Producer of VRE7 TVLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VRE7 TV, an independent entertainment network founded in 2008 that covers celebrity interviews, red carpets, and film events, has launched the VRE7 Contributor Network, an ongoing casting call for fans, creators, and industry insiders to appear in its VRE7 Front Row documentary series."We've spent years on red carpets talking with celebrities, and the audience is the most important part of that story," said KJ Anderson, founder and executive producer of VRE7 TV. "Front Row puts fans and industry voices in the conversation. Whether you record on a professional setup or just your phone, we want to hear what these artists and their work meant to you."VRE7 Front Row is a virtual, street-style interview series. Each episode centers on one celebrity, such as an artist or actor, and stitches together contributors' on-camera memories, opinions, and industry perspectives with VRE7 TV's celebrity red-carpet interviews and shout-outs, including new footage as it is captured. The network is open to fans and industry contributors, including actors, music artists, digital creators, and filmmakers. Applicants join a casting roster, and when a new episode goes into production, members receive a casting call naming the featured celebrity, plus prompts to answer in a short video. Applicants must be 18 or older and agree to the Contributor Terms and Release. The program is unpaid, and selection is not guaranteed.VRE7 TV's archive is managed and licensed by its footage arm, Media Film Access. Spanning nearly two decades of Hollywood events, the historical vault includes exclusive red-carpet interviews and on-camera shout-outs featuring A-list names such as 50 Cent, music artists Tinashe and Debbie Gibson, Garcelle Beauvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Lisa D'Amato, the America's Next Top Model All-Stars winner who also pitched on Shark Tank.Apply to the VRE7 Front Row casting call here.Publicists, talent managers, and event organizers are also invited to contact VRE7 TV about virtual or in-person celebrity interviews, press junket opportunities, and red-carpet and movie premiere coverage.###ABOUT VRE7 TVVRE7 TV (Visual Renaissance Experience 7 TV) is an independent entertainment network founded in 2008 that covers celebrity interviews, red carpets, film events, and original documentaries on TV, film, music, and pop culture. Learn more at vre7.MEDIA CONTACTFor red-carpet and premiere credentialing, press junket and interview opportunities, event invitations, partnerships, or footage licensing, contact....

KJ Anderson

VRE7 TV Press Desk

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VRE7 TV, a Red-Carpet Entertainment Network, Opens Casting Call for Fans, Creators and Industry Insiders News Provided By Media Works Public Relations October 16, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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