Patrick Wilkins Earns RE/MAX Paramount Of Excellence Award, Joining An Elite Group Of Just 55 Worldwide Recipients

Patrick“Pat” Wilkins of RE/MAX Alliance Group receives the prestigious RE/MAX Paramount of Excellence Award, joining just 55 lifetime recipients in RE/MAX history, within a newly combined global network of more than 180,000 real estate professionals.

One of just 55 recipients in RE/MAX history, a rare distinction within a global network of more than 180,000 real estate professionals.

- Patrick "Pat" Wilkins, Broker Associate, RE/MAX Alliance GroupMARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of RE/MAX's rarest career distinctions recognizes three decades of exceptional achievement. Wilkins continues to rank among the organization's highest-producing agents worldwide, with more than $2 billion in career sales.Patrick "Pat" Wilkins, Broker Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group and a leading figure in Southwest Florida real estate, has earned the prestigious RE/MAX Paramount of Excellence Award, the organization's highest career achievement honor.Reserved for professionals who have earned at least $30 million in cumulative gross commission income and completed 30 years with RE/MAX, the award recognizes an extraordinary level of sustained success. Just 55 professionals worldwide have achieved this distinction throughout RE/MAX history, with only four agents receiving the honor in 2025-two in the United States and two in Canada.The recognition reflects exceptional achievement within a global organization. Following the August 2026 combination of RE/MAX Holdings and The Real Brokerage, the newly formed Real REMAX Group encompasses more than 180,000 real estate professionals across over 120 countries and territories."Well done, Pat-congratulations! This is the first time that I have seen an agent receive this award, which is very impressive! You certainly have earned the recognition, and we appreciate all that you do!" said Peter Crowley, President of RE/MAX Alliance Group.A Legacy of Excellence. A Continuing Record of Achievement.With a career spanning more than four decades, including 30 years with RE/MAX and over $2 billion in career sales, Wilkins has established a reputation for exceptional performance, market expertise, and sophisticated representation.Recognized by RealTrends as Marco Island's No. 1 real estate professional, Wilkins continues to distinguish himself internationally. His RE/MAX individual production rankings for 2026 year-to-date through September place him No. 1 in Florida, No. 4 in the United States, and No. 8 worldwide.His expertise is particularly evident in Marco Island luxury real estate, where he represents distinguished estates, coastal and beachfront residences, investment properties, lots and land, and buyers and sellers across a broad spectrum of real estate.Among his recent transactions is the $8.5 million sale of a landmark Collier Bay estate at 490 Renard Court, where he represented both seller and buyer. He subsequently represented the seller in the acquisition of another exceptional Marco Island residence for $7.5 million, reflecting the client confidence and negotiating expertise that characterize his practice.A Distinction Beyond ProductionThe Paramount of Excellence Award celebrates more than extraordinary sales performance. It recognizes decades of dedication, professional consistency, and achievement at the highest levels of the RE/MAX organization."This recognition means a great deal to me. I am grateful to the clients and families who have trusted me with their real estate goals over the years. Their confidence is what makes a career like this possible," said Wilkins.For Wilkins, this honor reflects a career built on lasting client relationships, an intimate understanding of Southwest Florida's real estate market, and a commitment to delivering exceptional representation. His continued success demonstrates that the experience and expertise recognized by this lifetime distinction remain as relevant today as ever.About Patrick WilkinsPatrick Wilkins, Marco Island Realtor, is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group, specializing in residential real estate, luxury waterfront estates, beachfront condominiums, lots and land, and investment properties throughout Marco Island, Naples, and Southwest Florida.With more than $2 billion in career sales, Wilkins has earned numerous national and international honors and ranks among RE/MAX's highest-producing agents worldwide. His expertise in Marco Island waterfront homes reflects his longstanding commitment to the island's distinctive real estate market.For additional information, visit , call 239-290-8593, or email....Media Contact:Erika BurkeOperations and Marketing Directorfor Patrick Wilkins | RE/MAX Alliance GroupEmail:...Website:

Patrick Wilkins, Broker Associate

RE/MAX Alliance Group

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From an $8.5 Million Landmark Sale to a $7.5 Million Luxury Acquisition: Patrick Wilkins Represents Both Sides of an Exceptional Journey

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Patrick Wilkins Earns RE/MAX Paramount of Excellence Award, Joining an Elite Group of Just 55 Worldwide Recipients News Provided By RE/MAX Alliance Group October 16, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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