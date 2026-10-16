Omeros Shares Slide After CHMP Upholds Negative Opinion On Drug Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity At $16



H.C. Wainwright views the weakness following the morning's negative Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion as overdone and sees a buying opportunity ahead of the next quarterly update.

Today's decision, H.C. Wainwright said, does not change its forecasts, valuation, or investment thesis, while reiterating a Buy rating with a $33 price target. The company now plans to license commercialization rights to a third party in the European Union (EU) if EU marketing authorization is granted.

Shares of Omeros Corp (OMER) slumped 15% on Friday after a European Medicines Agency committee upheld a negative opinion on its drug for a serious post-transplant condition, though H.C. Wainwright dismissed the selloff as overdone.

The stock is now on track for its steepest one-day decline since late June.

What Did The Analyst Say?

H.C. Wainwright views the weakness following the morning's negative Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion as overdone and sees a buying opportunity ahead of the next quarterly update. The firm said it had already removed Europe entirely from its model when it lowered its price target to $33 in June after the committee's initial negative opinion.

Today's decision, H.C. Wainwright said, does not change its forecasts, valuation, or investment thesis, while reiterating a Buy rating with a $33 price target. The price target still implies a potential upside of about 100% from the stock's current trading levels around $16.

Second European Rejection For Yartemlea

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency issued a negative opinion on Omeros' marketing authorization application for narsoplimab, sold as Yartemlea in the United States, the company said on Friday. This followed a re-examination of the committee's original negative decision from June.

An eight-member ad hoc expert group recommended that outside experts examine individual patient data to better understand factors linked to treatment response and survival, the company said. Omeros said it had submitted substantial patient-level data in August, but the CHMP did not share those records with the expert panel.

US Approval Stands In Contrast

Narsoplimab targets a rare and potentially fatal complication called hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), which damages small blood vessels after stem cell transplants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it in December 2025 as the first and only treatment for the condition in patients aged two and older. No approved therapy exists for TA-TMA in Europe.

“We are deeply disappointed in the re-examination process and outcome,” said Omeros CEO Gregory A. Demopulos.

The company also said that it will terminate the compassionate use program for the drug in the EU and focus on its U.S. market. Current patients will receive enough supply to finish treatment, Omeros added.

The company now plans to license commercialization rights to a third party in the European Union (EU) if EU marketing authorization is granted.

How Did OMER Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OMER stock stayed within the bearish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from normal to high levels.

A Stocktwits user noted that the company has a partnership in place with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk for another drug called zaltenibart, which will eventually bring in milestone payments.

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Another user said they weren't expecting“this big of a downward move.”

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OMER stock has fallen 6% year-to-date.

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