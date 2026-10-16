BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Patna For Durga Puja Festivities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Friday for a two-day visit coinciding with the ongoing festivities of Durga Puja and Dussehra. During his visit, he will offer prayers at various pandals and participate in scheduled programmes.

His visit coincides with the auspicious occasion dedicated to the worship of Shakti Swarupa Durga, which holds special spiritual significance for devotees. According to a press release, Nabin will visit various Maa Durga pandals and seek the blessings of the goddess. Alongside participating in the worship of Mahashakti, he will also attend important organisational meetings and interaction sessions, aimed at infusing new energy among Party Karyakartas.

The BJP National President's tour will commence on October 17 with a visit to the historic Dak Bungalow Chauraha pandal in Patna. In the afternoon on the first day, Nabin will offer prayers before the divine form of Durga and pay his respects at her feet. On the second day, October 18, the BJP chief will participate in his scheduled programmes from morning to evening. During the visit, he will also pray to Maa Durga for the welfare of the people of the country, the press release stated.

Bihar CM Extends Durga Puja, Dussehra Greetings

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the auspicious occasions of Durga Puja and Dussehra, describing them as festivals that instil spiritual strength.

In his message, Chaudhary stated that Durga Puja and Dussehra are occasions of joy and celebration. Dussehra is celebrated as the 'festival of victory' (Vijay Parv), symbolising the triumph of truth over falsehood. It is a festival that instils self-restraint and spiritual strength in our lives.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of Bihar to celebrate Durga Puja and Dussehra with mutual harmony, a spirit of brotherhood, and in a peaceful and joyful manner.

'Vijyayadashmi' or 'Dussehra' is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu belief, Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day. To commemorate the victory, the tradition of burning Ravan's effigies is observed across the country, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashmi also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. The festival is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh month of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. It generally falls in September or October according to the Gregorian calendar and is celebrated with great fervour across the country.

Vijayadashmi also marks the beginning of preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after the festival. (ANI)

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