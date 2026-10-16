TALKTALK TRANSFERS 13,500 BROADBAND CUSTOMERS TO TELECOM ACQUISITIONS GROUP's FLEUR TELECOM

MENAFN - Pressat) Telecom Acquisitions Group (TAL), the Horsham-based holding company behind several retail broadband brands, has begun onboarding 13,500 TalkTalk broadband customers to its Fleur Telecom ISP business.

The customers have been with TalkTalk for many years, receiving services over traditional copper lines and ADSL technology, now reaching the end of its lifecycle.

Fleur Telecom will upgrade customers to fibre using the same proven approach it has successfully applied over the past year, with a clear focus on continuity and service quality for the move to the new network environment.

“TalkTalk is one of the largest wholesale suppliers to the UK broadband industry, with equipment in around 2,900 BT exchanges,” commented TAL CEO Nigel Barnett.

“It offers one of the most extensive networks in the UK alongside its new owner, BT Group, making it a natural wholesale partner for new residential broadband providers. As in any industry, not every new provider succeeds; some choose to change direction. That's where TAL steps in. Because the transfer between TalkTalk and TAL is simply a seamless internal account change, customers experience no loss of service.

“These customers will move to our Fleur Telecom brand. Their existing telephone numbers and email addresses will be retained, and all current terms and conditions will remain in place. In most cases, customer payment arrangements will also stay the same,” Barnett added.

TAL has worked in this way with other network operators over the years, including CityFibre, Cable & Wireless (now Vodafone), MS3 and Full Fibre.

Onboarding of all 13,500 TalkTalk customers commenced on 1 September 2026. Following the transfer, customers will be supported 24/7 by TAL's UK-based service centre, which also looks after its established Home Telecom and Elite Telecom brands. In addition, every customer will have access to a mobile app to help them manage their account.

ABOUT TAL

TAL offers services from all the traditional network suppliers alongside Layer 2 and Layer 3 connections with the majority of UK altnets. The group has now grown to more than 80,000 customers, with projected turnover of around £36 million in 2027. The company plans to continue this growth through organic expansion and further acquisitions as opportunities arise.

ABOUT TALKTALK

Founded in 2003 as a subsidiary of Carphone Warehouse, TalkTalk demerged in 2010 and was taken private in 2021 by Toscafund Asset Management. The organisation offers Full Fibre broadband (speeds up to 900 Mbps), landline phones, and TV add-ons, along with its wholesale connectivity business PlatformX Communications (PXC). BT Group acquired TalkTalk and PXC this month in a £400 million rescue deal to protect 2.5 million residential, business, and wholesale customers.

ENDS

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