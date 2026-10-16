A 10 Year Old Game Designer's Tabletop Game Hits The Global Market!

From a 10-year-old's idea to international retail: Teenage game designer Laurie Buchanan takes Wizerds, Warriors, & Werewolves to Essen

Created when he was just 10, Laurie Buchanan's fast-paced fantasy card game has now reached retail, with the young designer set to demonstrate his creation to an international audience at SPIEL Essen on the Tycoon Games booth 5A110.

Wizerds, Warriors, & Werewolves, published by Tycoon Games, began with Laurie's ambition to create a fantasy card game packed with action, mischief, and big fun in a small package. Now 15, Laurie will be demonstrating the game to visitors at SPIEL Essen in Germany, giving players the opportunity to experience the game for themselves and meet the young designer behind it.

Dan, founder of Tycoon Games:“When I first played this game, it evoked in me the pure, unbridled joy of silly fun adventures around the table. A joy to play!”

The game's journey from childhood concept to published product has already attracted attention on both sides of the Atlantic, with an appearance at Gen Con in the United States, UK Games Expo earlier this year, and about to launch across Europe!

Laurie, the game designer:“As a young board game designer, I'm so excited that a brilliant company like Tycoon Games has given me this opportunity to share my game across the world!”

For Laurie, the achievement represents years of creativity and a lifelong love of games. Having played games with his family since the age of four, he designed Wizerds, Warriors, & Werewolves when he was just 10 years old.

“I wanted to design a take-that fantasy card game with big fun in a small package,” Laurie explains in the game's rulebook.“I hope that playing this game feels like epic wizard mayhem in just 15–20 minutes.”

The move into retail marks a major milestone in Laurie's journey as a designer, bringing the game to consumers beyond the playtesting sessions and conventions that helped introduce it to the wider gaming community.

The game is now available at retail in the States and soon in the UK and Europe too, giving families, friends and tabletop gaming fans the chance to discover Entaria and choose their own path to becoming its champion.

Laurie's appearance at SPIEL Essen will bring the story full circle: from imagining the game as a child to sharing it directly with players from around the world. His demonstrations will offer visitors a chance to learn the rules and experience the fast-paced battles that inspired the game.

But for Laurie, the ambition goes beyond creating a successful product. His rulebook explains that making games is a way to channel his creativity, and he hopes his ideas will help other people feel good and create happy memories.

About Wizerds, Warriors, & Werewolves

Wizerds, Warriors, & Werewolves is a fast-paced fantasy card-battling game designed by Laurie Buchanan and published by Tycoon Games. Set in the magical realm of Entaria, players use Action Cards and their Champions' special abilities to battle rivals, survive monsters and werewolves, and compete to become the last Champion standing.

Players: 2–8 Recommended age: 8+ MSRP $25 Playing time: Approximately 20 minutes Publisher: Tycoon Games Website:

About Tycoon Games

Tycoon Games is a successful independent game publisher headquartered in New Hampshire, USA, with a global reach and a passion for bringing people together through play. Since beginning publishing in 2015, Tycoon has sold millions of games worldwide, including award-winning titles such as Everdell and Tiny Epic Dungeons. Its catalogue spans a wide variety of themes and genres, with games published in more than 25 languages and distributed through over 50 countries around the globe through mass, independent, and online retailers.

We make games. We sell games. We give games.

Giving back is central to Tycoon's mission. Inspired by founder Dan Yarrington's own experience receiving games from Toys for Tots as a child, Tycoon has donated more than $15 million worth of games - over 500,000 individual games - to the organisation as part of its charitable giving initiatives. The company continues to champion creativity, innovation and the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives.

Press contact: Toby Davies

Tycoon Games

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +44 7784 867106

Product images, review copies, and interview opportunities with Laurie are available on request.