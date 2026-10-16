Welcome To Israel, Trump's Country

MENAFN - Asia Times) TEL AVIV - There is one country on earth where Donald Trump could plausibly win a national election, and he knows it.

“I could run for Prime Minister,” he joked in May, claiming 99% approval here. No poll has ever shown that. But the joke landed because it is only half a joke.

Thirteen days before Israelis vote on October 27, Trump is the most popular politician in this campaign. He is also the only one not on the ballot.

And the man who has spent a decade wrapping himself in Trump's embrace, Benjamin Netanyahu, is discovering that the embrace has gone noticeably loose.

A year of hero worship

The romance peaked a year ago this week. On October 13, 2025, the last 20 living hostages came home under a Gaza deal Trump's team brokered, and Trump addressed the Knesset the same day. Israeli TV ran his speech side by side with the reunions. For many viewers here, the two images fused.

The honors followed. Netanyahu called him Israel's“greatest friend ever” and broke with tradition to announce the Israel Prize, normally reserved for citizens, for a foreign head of state. Then came 2026: a joint war on Iran launched in February, a ceasefire in April, and a Hamas disarmament agreement Trump announced in July.