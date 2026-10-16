Weston, Baytex, Docebo At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.51. This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64% over the last 60 days.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.86. Docebo announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 80 cents. No news stories available today.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.48. Gibson announced today that it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the close of North American markets.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.31. No news stories available.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.43. InPlay has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $69.10. Loblaw has delivered a powerful run in recent years, and the question now is whether the cash flowing out of the business is enough to justify where the share price sits today.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38.5 cents. The global gold market was valued at US$291.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$400 billion by the end of 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 6.51% over 2025 to 2030, according to Virtue Market Research.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.20. Last month, Omni-Lite granted a total of 290,000 stock options and 60,000 restricted share units of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.
Paramount Resources Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.17. Paramount declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be payable on October 30, to shareholders of record on October 15.
Radius Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 28.5 cents. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $108.82. No news stories available today.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.02. Whitecap announces that it intends to release its third-quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 29.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $109.63. Weston recently announced a total dividend of $0.23 per share with the ex-dividend date set for 2026-09-15, including $0.23 per share cash dividend payable on 2026-10-01.
Docebo Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.86. Docebo announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Friday, November 6.
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 80 cents. No news stories available today.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.48. Gibson announced today that it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the close of North American markets.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.31. No news stories available.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.43. InPlay has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $69.10. Loblaw has delivered a powerful run in recent years, and the question now is whether the cash flowing out of the business is enough to justify where the share price sits today.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38.5 cents. The global gold market was valued at US$291.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$400 billion by the end of 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 6.51% over 2025 to 2030, according to Virtue Market Research.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.20. Last month, Omni-Lite granted a total of 290,000 stock options and 60,000 restricted share units of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.
Paramount Resources Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.17. Paramount declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be payable on October 30, to shareholders of record on October 15.
Radius Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 28.5 cents. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $108.82. No news stories available today.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.02. Whitecap announces that it intends to release its third-quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 29.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $109.63. Weston recently announced a total dividend of $0.23 per share with the ex-dividend date set for 2026-09-15, including $0.23 per share cash dividend payable on 2026-10-01.
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