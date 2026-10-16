Medical Data Rx Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

Medical Data Rx data breach - at a glance



Company: Medical Data Rx is a Michigan-based technology and IT service company.

Reported: The company reported the incident in October 2026.

How it reportedly happened: The ransomware group The Gentlemen/VYPR reportedly attacked Medical Data Rx, disrupting healthcare data access and support operations.

When: It has not been reported when exactly the breach occurred.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use Medical Data Rx services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

The Gentlemen/VYPR ransomware attack disrupted Medical Data Rx's healthcare data access and support operations. The number of patient records exposed remains unconfirmed.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the potentially affected information varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised has not been reported at this time.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Medical Data Rx and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the reported breach. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy. It could push Medical Data Rx to strengthen how it protects personal information. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Medical Data Rx incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.