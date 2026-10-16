BOOMITRA COMMITS 20 MILLION ACRES TO ONE BILLION ACRES, FOR 'GROUNDSWELL,' AT MEXICO CITY SCREENING

Global Impact Campaign Commitment Made at Panel With“Groundswell” Producer Finian Makepeace Oct. 15 at Zyanya, Kicking Off 2026 SEED Global Gathering

MEXICO CITY, MX, MEXICO, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soil carbon company Boomitra will commit to regenerating 20 million acres of grasslands and croplands by 2030, doubling the 10 million acres it works on today, as part of One Billion Acres, the global impact campaign for the Prime Original documentary“Groundswell” from Big Picture Ranch and filmmaker Rebecca Tickell. Boomitra will make the commitment during an official presentation and ceremony which took place earlier today, Thursday, October 15 at Zyanya in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, following a special screening of the film.

One Billion Acres sets out to regenerate one billion acres around the world, about 10 percent of all land managed by people. The campaign is already a third of the way there. Partners have identified 265 million acres and made 66 million acres in new 2030 commitments, for a total of 331 million acres. Boomitra's pledge in Mexico City is part of a growing movement working to move regeneration from conversation into action.

Boomitra works with 150,000 farmers and ranchers on four continents, across Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Paraguay, Argentina, Senegal, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, India and Mongolia. Farmers adopt practices like cover crops, less tillage and rotational grazing. Boomitra then measures the results with satellites, AI and more than one million soil samples. The majority of the revenue goes to the producers, and it costs nothing to join. To date, Boomitra's work has removed 15 million tons of carbon dioxide.

“After making more than twenty films over two decades to help stabilize our climate, the proof is in the regenerative organic pudding,” said Rebecca Tickell, Director and Producer, Kiss the Ground, Common Ground and Groundswell. Today in Mexico City, we're celebrating a commitment to regenerate 20 million acres, adding to the hundreds of millions of acres our storytelling has helped catalyze globally by shifting government policy, consumer choices, and corporate action. This is how systemic change happens: top down, bottom up, and middle out. Together, we're creating a groundswell we'll one day look back on and say: We did it. We found a way to heal our food system and, in doing so, helped heal ourselves and the Earth. Today's announcement is the beginning of a new age of regeneration.”

“Today's 20-million-acre commitment is especially meaningful to me. It represents former grasslands, now nearly deserts, being brought back to life through regenerative grazing. More grass, healthier soils, replenished water, greater biodiversity, more birds, and stronger ranching communities,” said Finian Makepeace, Co-Founder of Kiss the Ground; Producer of Kiss the Ground, Common Ground, and Groundswell; Co-Lead, One Billion Acres.“This is proof that we can move beyond sustaining a degraded planet to regenerating it. Regeneration brings hope!”

“Groundswell,” asks audiences to look at soil, agriculture and food systems through a regenerative lens, with a simple aim, regenerating the world, one acre at a time. The film comes from the team behind“Kiss the Ground” and“Common Ground.” The evening opened with a screening of“Xirangua” at 6:00 PM, followed by“Groundswell” at 6:30 PM.

After the screening,“Groundswell,” producer Finian Makepeace, co-founder of Kiss the Ground, led a panel discussion and Q&A with guests who are advancing regeneration across different landscapes and disciplines which included Cliserio Gonzalez, Director of Latin America at Boomitra; Gerardo Montes de Oca, founder of Hagamos Composta; Gerardo Ruiz, who leads regeneration projects in Cuatro Ciénegas; Raúl de Villafranca, collaborator with Regenesis Group in Mexico; and Karina Schwartzman, co-founder of SEED Collective.

The conversation covered how small farms can thrive, how regenerating land brings back water cycles and biodiversity, how city residents can help rebuild soil by composting their food scraps, and how carbon programs can reward farmers for healthier land. The panel examined Mexico's farming traditions and rich biodiversity, and what a regenerated Mexico could look like by 2030.

The evening served as a pre-event for the SEED Global Gathering 2026, taking place October 17 and 18.

ABOUT BOOMITRA

Boomitra restores soils and speeds up carbon removal by working directly with farmers and ranchers. The company partners with producers and local experts, measures soil carbon gains on grasslands and croplands using satellites, AI and verified soil sampling, and returns the majority of revenue to producers. It is an inclusive model built around climate justice, delivering healthier soil, stronger livelihoods, drought resilience, biodiversity and carbon removal.

ABOUT GROUNDSWELL:

From the producers of Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, Groundswell explores how regenerative agriculture can help address climate resilience, water security, biodiversity loss, farmer prosperity, and human health - while asking one essential question: How can we feed a growing world while restoring the land that feeds us? Narrated by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, Groundswell is streaming worldwide on Prime Video.

About ONE BILLION ACRES:

One Billion Acres is the official impact campaign of Groundswell, created to transform the film's momentum into measurable action. Through a pledge-based platform, the campaign unites governments, brands, farmers, investors, NGOs, and consumers around a shared goal: accelerating the transition of one billion acres to regenerative agriculture by 2030. Learn more and take the pledge at OneBillionAcres.

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Amy Prenner

The Prenner Group

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Official Groundswell Trailer

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BOOMITRA COMMITS 20 MILLION ACRES TO ONE BILLION ACRES, FOR 'GROUNDSWELL,' AT MEXICO CITY SCREENING News Provided By The Prenner Group October 16, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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