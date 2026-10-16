Houston Runner Leads Fundraising At Breast Reconstruction Awareness 5K

Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery team members following the Close the Loop 5K in Houston on October 16, 2026. From left: Morgan Janak, Alexander Vitenas, Alexis Vitenas, Madison McManus, Javier Sepeda, and Melanie McDonald.

Alexander Vitenas raises $1,155 and finishes first among 102 individual fundraisers as six Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery team members complete the Houston 5K.

- Alexander VitenasHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston resident Alexander Vitenas finished first among 102 individual fundraisers at the Close the Loop 5K on Friday, raising $1,155 in support of breast reconstruction awareness.Vitenas exceeded his original $1,000 fundraising goal and recruited five additional participants from Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery. Their registration fees totaled $425, bringing the combined amount of individual donations and additional race registrations associated with his efforts to $1,580.Organized by The Plastic Surgery Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event brought runners, healthcare professionals, and community supporters together in downtown Houston to promote breast reconstruction awareness.A Fundraising Effort That Grew Beyond Its GoalVitenas registered for the event as a personal fitness challenge and an opportunity to support a cause connected to his years working in plastic surgery practice operations.After reaching his initial fundraising goal, he expanded his outreach to the broader Houston community. His efforts included social media, printed flyers, neighborhood businesses, community event calendars, and pitches to local newspapers, television stations, and radio programs."What started as a personal commitment to run a 5K became an opportunity to bring people together around a cause I care about," said Vitenas. "I had already reached my fundraising goal when I started looking for ways to involve more of the Houston community."Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery Team ParticipatesVitenas was joined by Morgan Janak, Alexis Vitenas, Madison McManus, Javier Sepeda, and Melanie McDonald, all members of the Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery team.The six participants completed the October 16 race and gathered afterward for a photograph wearing their finisher medals in front of The Plastic Surgery Foundation's event backdrop.Vitenas completed the 5K in 33 minutes and 30 seconds."Finishing first in fundraising was exciting, but sharing the experience with the team was just as rewarding," Vitenas said. "I'm grateful to everyone who donated, participated, or helped spread the word."Supporting Breast Reconstruction AwarenessBreast cancer affects approximately one in eight women in the United States. For patients considering breast reconstruction following treatment, understanding the available options is an important part of making informed, personal decisions about their care.The Plastic Surgery Foundation's Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Program supports organizations working to improve awareness and provide assistance to women affected by breast cancer or pursuing reconstructive surgery.According to the Foundation, the BRA Program has awarded more than 200 grants totaling over $2 million to support these efforts.Events such as the Close the Loop 5K bring patients, healthcare professionals, and community supporters together around that mission.Vitenas finished first among 102 individual fundraisers, raising $1,155 toward the event's charitable efforts.Fundraising campaign:Full story and race photograph:

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Houston Runner Leads Fundraising at Breast Reconstruction Awareness 5K News Provided By Alexander Vitenas October 16, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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