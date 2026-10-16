Caryn Dixon Releases 'Star Of Boscobel' October 16 Ahead Of New EP Where I've Been

Music Artist Caryn Dixon

Inspired by a Wisconsin karaoke singer, the single arrives alongside a Nashville listening event.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Country/Americana artist Caryn Dixon will release her new single,“Star of Boscobel,” on Friday, October 16, ahead of her forthcoming EP, Where I've Been, arriving November 27. Dixon will celebrate the single's release with a listening event at The Bowery Vault, 2905 Gallatin Pike in Nashville, at 8:30 p.m. that evening.“Star of Boscobel” draws its inspiration from a woman Dixon describes as a karaoke star in Wisconsin. Dixon plans to bring the woman who inspired the song into its forthcoming music video and record a duet version together, giving listeners a chance to meet the person behind the music.The video is planned for December, with a visual direction built around nighttime streetlights and twinkle lights. Dixon will also share the story behind the song during her Nashville performance.Blending country storytelling with folk, Americana, and alternative influences, Dixon brings her experiences as a mother and independent artist to Where I've Been. The project includes its title track alongside“High Tide,”“Something Somewhere,” Star of Boscobel,” and“Running for Gold.”Dixon recently performed seven shows in the UK, with four sold-out performances: one in Wales and three in England. Feedback from the Wales show read:“You've raised the bar very high now and I think we'll have a riot on our hands if we don't get you back next year.”Her single“Bird in a Cage” is receiving airplay on Absolute Radio Country, where she also made an on-air appearance during the tour.The release also comes as Dixon speaks more openly about her experience with domestic abuse. This October, she is sharing personal video content as part of her Domestic Violence Awareness Month outreach. Her return to music following a lengthy hiatus provides another perspective on the experiences behind her work.“Star of Boscobel” will be available on digital streaming platforms October 16, Where I've Been follows November 27.For listening-event RSVPs, contact Greg Garvin at... and for interviews, review materials, and additional press information, contact MarieDriven at....About Caryn Dixon [@caryndixonmusic on IG]Caryn Dixon is a Nashville-based Country/Americana artist from central Pennsylvania. Her music combines country storytelling with folk, Americana, and alternative influences. Her EPs include Bird in a Cage and Accidental Cowgirl. Since beginning this chapter of her music career three years ago with no releases, Dixon has built a catalog of 27 releases, issued over the past two years. Her forthcoming EP, Where I've Been, arrives November 27, 2026. Learn more at caryndixonmusic.###

Marie Driven Theodore

Playbook MG

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Caryn Dixon Releases 'Star of Boscobel' October 16 Ahead of New EP Where I've Been News Provided By Playbook MG October 16, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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