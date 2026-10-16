Experience the new aerial fine art photography of Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D., at Artists' Studio & Gallery of Tequesta on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. The special Meet & Greet showcases her evolving artistic vision through aerial perspect

Nature from Above: Where Photography Meets Art

- Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D., Conservation Fine Art PhotographerTEQUESTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Water to Aerial Realism: New Works by Doreen McGunagle Debut at Artists' Studio & Gallery of TequestaFine art nature photographer introduces a new perspective on the natural world through aerial abstract realism, exploring the beauty and fragility of marine and coastal ecosystems.Artists' Studio & Gallery of Tequesta will host“From Water to Aerial Realism: New Works by Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D.” on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This special Meet & Greet introduces a collection of new fine art photography that transforms the natural world into compelling compositions of color, texture, pattern, and movement.Known for her evocative nature and wildlife photography, McGunagle continues to expand her artistic vision through aerial abstract realism. Photographed from above, her newest works reveal the intricate patterns of coral reefs, kelp forests, coastlines, and waterways, offering viewers a perspective that blurs the boundaries between photography and abstract art.“Viewing these environments from above reveals an entirely different visual language,” says McGunagle.“The natural patterns, shifting colors, and textures become compositions that are both abstract and deeply connected to the landscapes beneath them. My goal is to invite viewers to look beyond the image and develop a greater appreciation for the fragile ecosystems that surround us.”Guests can view the new collection, meet the artist, and attend a brief artist talk at 2:30 p.m. McGunagle will discuss the creative inspiration behind her evolving work, the experience of photographing from the air, and the environmental stories embedded in the images.The November presentation also offers an early look at the artistic direction leading to McGunagle's upcoming solo exhibition,“Edges of the Earth: Fragile Ecosystems from Reef to Glacier,” opening April 2, 2027, at the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach. The Cornell exhibition will bring together aerial fine art photography exploring three distinct environments: Florida's coral reefs, Southern California's coastal and kelp ecosystems, and Greenland's Ilulissat Icefjord.Beyond her artistic practice, McGunagle is committed to conservation education and environmental awareness. She is the founder of Global Voices for Nature Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring environmental stewardship through visual storytelling, education, and community engagement. Her photography and conservation initiatives share a common purpose: encouraging audiences to appreciate the natural world's beauty and recognize the importance of protecting its fragile ecosystems.The November 14 event is free and open to the public; advance RSVP is required.EVENT DETAILSEvent: From Water to Aerial Realism: New Works by Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D.Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.Artist Talk: 2:30 p.m.Location: Artists' Studio & Gallery of Tequesta, Tequesta, FloridaAdmission: Free; RSVP requiredRSVP:ABOUT DOREEN MCGUNAGLEDoreen McGunagle, Ph.D., is a fine art nature photographer whose artistic practice is rooted in environmental storytelling and stewardship. Her work explores the relationship between natural beauty, ecological fragility, and how humans experience the world. Through limited-edition fine art photography, she captures landscapes, wildlife, and fragile ecosystems worldwide, increasingly emphasizing aerial perspectives that reveal nature's abstract patterns and structures.Her work has been presented in galleries and exhibitions, and her upcoming 2027 solo exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum continues her long-term exploration of Earth's fragile ecosystems.Learn more:ABOUT GLOBAL VOICES FOR NATURE FOUNDATIONGlobal Voices for Nature Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing conservation education and environmental awareness through photography, visual storytelling, educational initiatives, and community outreach.MEDIA CONTACTDoreen McGunagle Fine ArtWebsite:Event Information and RSVP:High-resolution artwork images and artist interviews are available upon request.###

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