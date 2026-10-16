Goodwin Living Breaks Ground On $360 Million Retirement Community As Demand Surges For Senior Housing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully reserved ahead of its planned 2029 opening, Goodwin House Seminary Road will add 257 residences in Alexandria, Virginia, including affordable lifecare options, and expand Northern Virginia's senior housing and health care capacity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin LivingTM, a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, broke ground this week on Goodwin House Seminary Road (GHSR), a $360 million senior living development that reached 100% occupancy reservations three years before its projected 2029 opening. The community will expand Northern Virginia's senior housing and health care infrastructure while representing a significant investment in the local economy by creating jobs and generating ongoing economic activity for the region.

Goodwin House Seminary Road will add 257 residences in Alexandria, including 217 independent living residences, 16 assisted living residences and 24 small house skilled nursing and dementia support residences. Situated within the same complex as The View Alexandria by Goodwin Living, the combined campus will offer a total of 382 residences for older adults as a place of intentional welcome to all and bring together housing, wellness, dining, programming and multiple levels of care. In addition, the new campus integrates an innovative biophilic design throughout the landscape and inside both Goodwins House Seminary Road towers to create an urban arboretum.

Clark Construction will serve as the general contractor for GHSR, which is expected to create more than 1,200 construction jobs. In addition to the anticipated workforce job creation, the project will engage more than 50 local businesses and generate more than $150 million for local businesses during its development. Once construction is complete and the community is operational, GHSR is projected to create approximately 150 permanent jobs spanning clinical care, dining, facilities, programming and business operations, generating nearly $20 million in annual local economic impact.

“Goodwin House Seminary Road demonstrates our dedication to older adults choosing to live in the region, our team members choosing to lovingly serve and our mission to support, honor and uplift others,” said Rob Liebreich, President and CEO of Goodwin Living.“We are beyond excited to grow our Goodwin Living community at a time of unprecedented older adult population growth in our region. People want to be in a trusted community where they get a chance to thrive, and that is what we are building with Goodwin House Seminary Road.”

Full pre-opening reservations at GHSR point to the growing national shortage of senior housing. The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) recently reported that demand has outpaced the number of new units being built by more than three to one over the preceding four years, according to a September 2026 article from Senior Housing News.

America's rapidly aging population adds urgency to the need for additional housing and care options. U.S. Census Bureau data shows older adults growing from 18.9% of the population in 2025 to 23.4% by 2060, meaning nearly one in four Americans will be aged 65+ by 2060. Goodwin House Seminary Road addresses this shortfall on a local level by expanding capacity in Alexandria and broadening housing and long-term care options throughout Northern Virginia.

“When I think about the words in our Age Friendly Plan, it talks about being a city where every older adult can age independently, where they can be connected and where they can have new opportunities to live with dignity. This project is the very embodiment of that plan. It is that plan coming to life,” said Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins.“Here you will have not only a place where people will live, but [...] so many different things for people to engage with their neighbor, to stay connected to the city that they call home and to continue to be a part of their community.”

Seven one-bedroom residences at GHSR will be offered at reduced rates through an innovative affordable housing plan developed with the City of Alexandria, creating another pathway to senior living for income-qualified older adults with more limited financial resources. The collaboration builds on Goodwin Living's calling to serve older adults across the socioeconomic spectrum through senior living, affordable housing partnerships, rehabilitation, home health, hospice, wellness and community-based services.

That same focus on well-being extends into daily life at GHSR. The two-tower community will feature a third-floor outdoor garden terrace that connects the towers, rooftop green spaces with regional views and a saltwater indoor pool. Additional amenities will include a fitness center, indoor pickleball courts, arts studios, dining venues, curated events, outings and pet-friendly services.

"This project represents a critical step forward in expanding the essential housing, wellness and healthcare infrastructure needed for our region's older adults," said Terry Simon, Division President with Clark Construction. "We are proud to partner with Goodwin Living on this $360 million investment, creating more than 1,200 local construction jobs and building a dignified home for the Alexandria community."

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Photo #1 with caption:“Rendering of Goodwin House Seminary Road, a new Life Plan Community in Alexandria, Virginia, slated to open in 2029.”









Photo #2 with caption:“Goodwin Living President & CEO Rob Liebreich, Board Chair Cyrillene“C.C.” Clark, President & CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership Stephanie Landrum, City of Alexandria Mayor Aylia Gaskins, Alexandria City Councilwoman Sandy Marks, and Alexandria City Councilman Abdel Elnoubi, at the Goodwin House Seminary Road Groundbreaking Ceremony on Oct. 7, 2026.”









Photo #3 with caption: Goodwin Living and Clark Construction leaders along with reservists of Goodwin House Seminary Road (GHSR) celebrate the GHSR groundbreaking. (Left to right: Rob Liebreich, President and CEO of Goodwin Living; George Ward, Goodwin House Seminary Road Reservist; Peggy Ward, Goodwin House Seminary Road Reservist; Andy Cretal, Managing Director of Real Estate Development, Goodwin Living; and Terry Simon, Division President, Clark Construction)









About Goodwin LivingTM

Goodwin LivingTM touches the lives of thousands of people every day through its range of senior living communities, specialized healthcare services, community partnerships and philanthropic endeavors. With a mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of others (specifically older adults and those who care for them), Goodwin Living leads the way in expanding the places and ways we can all thrive and find purpose as we age. Older adults will discover options that meet them where they want to be, and those options are managed and provided by team members who represent more than 70 countries. Goodwin Living was named a Washington Post Top Workplace for seven consecutive years (2019-2025) and is currently ranked #5 in the 2026 WTOP News list of Washington DC Top Workplaces among organizations with 1,000+ employees. In addition, Goodwin Living is recognized nationally as a 2026 Top Workplace by both Nurse.com and USA TODAY. Get more information at GoodwinLiving.org or by following Goodwin Living on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Clark Construction

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we've been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit clarkconstruction.com.

CONTACT:

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