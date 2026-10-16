QBTS DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds D-Wave Quantum Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On December 14, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in D-Wave Quantum between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against D-Wave Quantum Inc. ("“D-Wave Quantum” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QBTS) and reminds investors of the December 14, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting revenue of just $3.08 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year, falling short of analyst expectations ranging from $4.03 million to $4.08 million. On this news, D-Wave's stock price declined $1.99 per share, or 9.28%, to close at $19.41 per share on August 6, 2026.

On August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release "announc[ing] that John Markovich is retiring and thus resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2026." On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, closing at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding D-Wave Quantum's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the D-Wave Quantum class action, go to /QBTS call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the D-Wave Quantum Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the D-Wave Quantum securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that D-Wave Quantum Inc. and certain of its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects, and that this alleged misrepresentation was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation. As a result, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times during the Class Period. The action was filed on behalf of investors who suffered damages as a result of their reliance on those allegedly false and misleading statements.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any class member who suffered losses during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records for the relevant period to assess whether they purchased QBTS securities during the Class Period. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP invites potentially affected investors to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights and options.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members and plays an active role in directing the litigation, including working with counsel to make key strategic decisions in the case. Any investor who purchased D-Wave Quantum securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff by the applicable lead plaintiff deadline. Courts typically appoint the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided that movant satisfies the relevant legal requirements. Importantly, investors need not serve as lead plaintiff to share in any recovery that may be obtained; class members who do not seek appointment may still participate in any settlement or judgment.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased D-Wave Quantum securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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