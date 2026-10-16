Tranzon Announces Fall National Sales Event Featuring More Than 50 Properties Nationwide

Tranzon FAll National Sales Event

November 9–21 Auction Event Features Residential, Commercial, Development and Investment Real Estate Across 12 States

- Tim Mast, President and CEO of Tranzon, LLCSELMER, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tranzon, a nationwide network of real estate auction professionals, has announced its Fall National Sales Event, scheduled for November 9–21, 2026. The event will feature more than 50 properties across 16 states, offering buyers and investors a wide range of real estate opportunities through competitive auctions.The location of properties featured in the event include Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Kansas, Virginia, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ohio, with additional states upcoming.The offerings include commercial buildings, income-producing properties, motorsports facilities, residential homes, vacant land and development tracts. With properties ranging from individual homes and building lots to larger commercial, special-use and investment opportunities, the event offers something for a broad range of buyers.By bringing together offerings from Tranzon's independently owned member companies across the country, the Fall National Sales Event gives buyers an opportunity to explore a diverse selection of real estate, including unique and specialized properties that may appeal to investors, developers and business owners alike.In addition to the properties included in the Fall National Sales Event, Tranzon currently has more than 100 additional properties listed across 31 states, offering buyers an even broader selection of real estate opportunities.The Fall National Sales Event runs November 9–21, 2026. Auction dates, terms and bidding procedures vary by property. Buyers can review property details, auction terms and bidding instructions at .About TranzonTranzon is a nationwide network of independently owned real estate auction companies specializing in the sale of residential, commercial, agricultural, development and investment real estate. Through its network of experienced auction professionals, Tranzon provides sellers with comprehensive marketing and competitive auction solutions while connecting buyers with real estate opportunities nationwide.Media Contact: Tranzon |

Tim Mast

Tranzon

+1 731-300-9185

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Tranzon Announces Fall National Sales Event Featuring More Than 50 Properties Nationwide News Provided By Blue River Digital October 16, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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