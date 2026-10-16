Kapow HQ Launches A Free, Fan-Built Home For Comic Book Readers, Collectors And Local Comic Shops

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More than 617,000 comic issues, 4,600 comic shops, collection tools, daily games and weekly news, all in one place at kapowhq

OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kapow HQ, a free comic book database and fan community, is now live at kapowhq. The site brings together a catalog of more than 617,000 comic issues, tools to track a personal collection, daily games, weekly comic news and a directory of more than 4,600 local comic shops across the United States.

Kapow HQ is built for every kind of comic fan: readers looking for where a story starts, collectors tracking long runs, and new fans finding their first local shop. Joining is free. Visitors can browse every page without an account, and members unlock ratings, collections, pull lists, lists and games.

The catalog draws on the Grand Comics Database, the long-running volunteer index of comics, with new releases added every week. Every page is written for fans, with plain-language summaries, creator credits, character appearances and cover art where available.

A comic database built for fans

At launch, Kapow HQ covers more than 617,000 issues across 90,000 series, plus more than 38,000 characters and teams, 58,000 creators and 5,500 publishers. Fans can explore it in several ways:

. Issue pages: full creator credits, the characters in each story, story-by-story contents, cover art and a short "About this comic" summary.

. Series, character and creator pages: every issue in a run, a character's first appearance and every appearance since, and a creator's complete body of work.

. Key issues and first appearances: hubs that surface the origins, debuts and turning points fans look for most.

. Eras, years and on this day: browse the Platinum, Golden, Silver, Bronze and Modern Ages, any year or month of comics, and what came out on today's date in comics history.

. Story arcs and publishers: follow a storyline issue by issue, or browse everything a publisher has released.

. New releases: a fresh list of the week's new comics every Wednesday, with past weeks kept for reference.

. Search and A–Z browsing: find any series, character, creator or publisher by name.

Tools for collectors

Members can track what they own, what they want and what they read, then show it off:

. Collection tracking: add issues one at a time or by scanning the barcode with a phone camera. Note condition, where each book is stored, and whether it has been read.

. Imports and exports: bring a collection over from CLZ Comics or League of Comic Geeks, and export it any time as a spreadsheet.

. Want list: keep a list of the issues being hunted. Kapow HQ spots gaps in a run and can add the missing issues in one click.

. Pull list: follow ongoing series and see their new issues each week.

. Showcase pages and shelves: a public collection page with custom shelves, starred favorites and share links for a single shelf.

. Share cards: ready-made images for social media, including a celebration card when a member finally finds a long-wanted issue.

. Collection of the Month: each month, Kapow HQ features one member's collection on the site.

Community, lists and daily games

Kapow HQ gives fans reasons to come back every day:

. Ratings and discussions: rate issues, and talk about issues, characters, lists and games with other fans.

. Best-of lists: member-ranked lists of the best comics by era and topic, plus lists any member can make and share.

. Reading orders: step-by-step guides to big events and long runs, so new readers know where to start.

. Daily cover game: name the comic from a zoomed-in piece of its cover, with six tries and a new cover every day.

. Daily trivia: one comic trivia question a day, with the story behind the answer.

. Showdowns, brackets and predictions: vote in weekly head-to-head matchups and multi-round brackets, and predict which new release members will rate highest.

. Leaderboard and badges: earn XP and badges for rating, contributing and playing, and climb the monthly and all-time leaderboards.

. The Kapow Crew: a cast of clearly labeled, fictional house characters who start conversations about comics. Their posts always carry a Crew badge, and they never count toward ratings, votes, leaderboards or recommendations.

Connecting fans with local comic shops

Kapow HQ launches with a directory of more than 4,600 comic shops in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Each listing has the shop's address, hours, contact links and what it carries, with pages for every state and city.

For fans:

. My local shop: pick a home shop to get its news and events by email each week.

. Pull lists at the shop: send a pull list straight to the shop, so new books are waiting at the counter.

. Want-list alerts: get a heads-up when a shop within 50 miles lists an issue on the member's want list.

. Event pages: find shops taking part in Free Comic Book Day and Local Comic Shop Day, and new comics every Wednesday, by state and city.

For shop owners, at no cost:

. A shop page they manage: claim the listing, add a logo and photos, update hours, and post news and events.

. New this week and shop shelves: show what's on the shelves and what arrived this week. Stock can be imported from Shopify or Square by barcode.

. Customer tools: see the pull lists sent to the shop, and how many members nearby want a given comic.

. Staff accounts, reports and promotion: add staff, get a monthly report on page visits and member activity, and print a window sticker or add a badge to the shop's website.

Comic news and weekly updates

Kapow HQ keeps fans current between trips to the shop:

. Comic news: a news section covering publisher announcements, convention news and upcoming projects, linked to the series, characters and creators in each story.

. New comics every Wednesday: the weekly release list, plus updates on the series each member follows.

. Email updates: optional emails for new releases, local shop news and want-list alerts, with one-click unsubscribe.

. Social media: daily posts on Facebook and Instagram featuring new releases, the cover game, trivia, showdowns and news.

Availability

Kapow HQ is available now at kapowhq and works on phones, tablets and computers with no app to install. Browsing is open to everyone, and a free account unlocks collections, pull lists, ratings, lists and games. Comic shop owners can find their listing and claim it for free at kapowhq/comic-shops.

Kapow HQ

Kapow HQ

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Kapow HQ Launches a Free, Fan-Built Home for Comic Book Readers, Collectors and Local Comic Shops News Provided By UP Marketing October 16, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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