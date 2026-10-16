Jackson Hole Retreat In Exclusive Teton Pines Pending Sale For $5.654M In Just 35 Days Via Concierge Auctions

Teton Pines residence surrounded by protected open space is pending sale in cooperation with Engel & Völkers

- Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that a rare, private residence in Jackson Hole's exclusive Teton Pines community is pending sale for $5.654 million, 87% of the original listing price. Listed in cooperation with Nathan Emerson of Engel & Völkers, the property spent just 35 days in auction marketing.

“Jackson Hole is such a special market, and we've seen continued demand for exceptional properties like this one from buyers across the globe,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Spring Violet Court, with its genuine privacy, protected natural surroundings, and proximity to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is a property that deserved the right audience, and in just 35 days, our platform found them.”

“Spring Violet Court is the kind of property that serious buyers in this market recognize immediately – the wildlife, the West Bank setting – it checks every box for someone who truly understands what Jackson Hole living is about,” said Emerson.“It ultimately and quickly found a buyer who recognized exactly that. That's the outcome you hope for.”

The property overlooks two permanently protected open-space parcels, with water features on two sides that attract local wildlife throughout the year. The thoughtfully designed 1994 residence pairs expansive indoor-outdoor living with a spacious deck accessible from both the great room and primary suite. Inside, a light-filled, open-concept great room is anchored by a river rock fireplace and integrated wet bar, while hardwood oak flooring and natural cedar detailing complement the home's natural surroundings.

Residents enjoy access to the Teton Pines Country Club and its Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, full-service clubhouse and tennis facilities, along with groomed Nordic ski trails in winter. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village is approximately seven miles north, offering downhill skiing and summer gondola access. Set on the West Bank of the Snake River, Wilson provides convenient access to Jackson's Town Square, galleries, boutiques and restaurants. Fly fishing on the Snake River, hiking and wildlife viewing, the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Grand Teton National Park are all within easy reach, while Yellowstone National Park's south entrance is approximately 90 minutes away.

Images of the property may be viewed online with credit to Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jackson Hole Retreat in Exclusive Teton Pines Pending Sale for $5.654M in Just 35 Days via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 16, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.