BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO SHOWCASE NEW PRODUCTS AND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES AT SEMA 2026

SEMA Show 2026 - November 3–6, Las Vegas Convention Center

Black Horse Off Road® - Booth #57185, West Hall at SEMA 2026

Baja Born Black Horse Built

2026 Ram Build, New Black Horse Products, and Performance MX Manufacturing Capabilities to Be Featured at Booth #57185 in West Hall

- Fadi Ajam, President & CEO, Black Horse Off RoadFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Horse Off Road will return to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, November 3–6, 2026, with a featured 2026 Ram 1500 build, new Black Horse products, and an expanded presentation of the company's product development and Mexico-based manufacturing capabilities.Visitors can find Black Horse Off Road at Booth #57185 in West Hall, home to the SEMA Show's Trucks, SUVs & Off-Road section. The company's 2026 presentation will bring together finished products, vehicle customization, manufacturing capabilities, and industry partnerships under the theme“BAJA BORN. BLACK HORSE BUILT.”At the center of the Black Horse booth will be a customized 2026 Ram 1500 Crew Cab with a 5.5-foot bed. The build will feature new Black Horse Off Road front and rear bumpers, the Rampart Modular Stainless Steel Truck Cap, rain guards, a console safe, power running boards, an LED light bar, and cube lights. Together, the components create a broader showcase of Black Horse products across exterior protection, utility, lighting, security, cargo management, and truck accessories.“The SEMA Show gives us an opportunity to show the industry not only the products we sell, but also more of what goes into developing them,” said Fadi Ajam, President and CEO of Black Horse Off Road.“This year, we want customers, dealers, distributors, and industry partners to see the connection between Black Horse product development, our manufacturing capabilities in Mexico, and the finished products we bring to the aftermarket.”The Ram project also brings together a group of automotive aftermarket companies contributing to the completed build. American Luxury Coach is serving as the builder, with graphics by Evening Shade, hood scoop and fender vents from Air Design, wheels from Fuel, tires from Mickey Thompson, leather from Katzkin, a lift kit from Rugged Ridge, and lighting from HELLA.The Ram will serve as a full-vehicle showcase for Black Horse, combining front- and rear-end protection, cargo management, powered access, interior security, lighting, and exterior accessories in a single build. The vehicle gives SEMA attendees an opportunity to see how multiple Black Horse product categories can work together as part of one coordinated truck build.Beyond the vehicle itself, Black Horse will use SEMA 2026 to expand the industry's view of the company beyond its catalog of truck and SUV accessories.A major part of that story will be Performance MX by Black Horse Off Road and the company's CDMX-backed manufacturing capabilities in Mexicali, Mexico. These capabilities give Black Horse support across multiple stages of product development, from initial design and prototyping through fabrication, finishing, assembly, and quality control.Black Horse's Mexico-based manufacturing capabilities support processes including CAD and engineering development, vehicle fitment review, CNC plate and tube laser cutting, tube bending, precision forming, MIG, TIG and laser welding, powder coating and finishing, assembly, and production quality control.Rather than focusing solely on individual machines or manufacturing processes, Black Horse plans to use its SEMA presence to demonstrate how these capabilities can work together to support the development of automotive accessories from concept through production.That expanded capability also gives Black Horse the ability to review opportunities that go beyond existing catalog products. Through Performance MX and its manufacturing support, the company can explore product revisions, customer-specific applications, private-label programs, and selected custom metal automotive accessory opportunities.For distributors, retailers, dealers, and other industry partners, the manufacturing presentation is intended to open conversations around both existing Black Horse products and future product programs. Categories that may be supported include bumpers, grille guards, bull bars, running boards, side steps, ladder racks, headache racks, brackets, mounting systems, light mounts, and related truck and SUV accessories.The booth is also expected to include manufacturing-focused displays and samples that provide visitors with a closer look at the processes behind Black Horse products. The goal is to make the manufacturing story tangible while connecting engineering, fabrication, finishing, assembly, and the final installed product.The expanded manufacturing presentation comes as Black Horse continues to grow its presence across multiple automotive aftermarket channels. The company has been increasing product availability through distributors, dealers, online retailers, and national retail partners while continuing to develop new vehicle-specific accessories.SEMA 2026 provides an opportunity to bring those parts of the Black Horse business together in one location.The company's West Hall booth will give buyers, distributors, dealers, installers, media, and other industry professionals an opportunity to see the 2026 Ram build, view Black Horse products, discuss manufacturing capabilities, and learn more about the company's approach to product development.Black Horse will also use the Show to connect directly with shops and installers interested in carrying or requesting Black Horse products through their preferred distributors. Dealer discussions, product information, manufacturing materials, and digital resources will be available throughout the event.The 2026 SEMA Show takes place November 3–6, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Attendees can visit Black Horse Off Road at Booth #57185 in West Hall to see the 2026 Ram build, Black Horse products, and Performance MX manufacturing capabilities.About Black Horse Off RoadBlack Horse Off Road is a manufacturer and supplier of truck, SUV, and off-road accessories serving customers across North America. The company offers a broad range of exterior protection, utility, cargo-management, lighting, security, and styling products designed to enhance vehicle appearance, function, and capability.Through Performance MX and CDMX-backed manufacturing support in Mexico, Black Horse can also support selected product development, manufacturing, product revision, and private-label opportunities. With a focus on vehicle-specific engineering, dealer and distributor support, and expanding product coverage, Black Horse Off Road continues to develop aftermarket solutions for today's truck and SUV owners.

Fadi A Ajam

Black Horse Off Road

+1 718-777-0092

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BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD TO SHOWCASE NEW PRODUCTS AND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES AT SEMA 2026 News Provided By BBT International Inc October 16, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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