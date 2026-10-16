MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Release Date for Q3 2026 Results and Provides Conference Call / Webcast Details

October 16, 2026 2:51 PM EDT | Source: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) (" Saturn " or the " Company "), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of our assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, confirms that the Company intends to report our Q3 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after market close.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 am ABT (9:00 am EST) for interested investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives. Details and instructions for accessing the call are provided below.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

The call will include a discussion with Saturn's leadership team, who will provide an overview of our Q3 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 8:00 am ABT (9:00 am EST) Live Webcast Link: North America (Toll-Free) Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 International Dial-In: 1-647-932-3411

An audio replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the call ends at the link above and will remain accessible for 12 months. The replay link will also be posted on Saturn's website.

ABOUT SATURN OIL & GAS INC.

Saturn is a returns-driven Canadian energy company focused on the efficient and innovative development of high-quality, light oil-weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy targeting accretive and complementary opportunities. The Company's portfolio of free cash-flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta provides a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an entrepreneurial and safety-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase per-share reserves, production and cash flow at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker 'SOIL' and on the OTCQX under the ticker 'OILSF'. Further information and our corporate presentation are available on Saturn's website at .

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS

John Jeffrey, MBA - Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900



Cindy Gray, MBA - VP Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900

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Source: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.