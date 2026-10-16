Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Iran Vows To Push US Warships Further Away

Iran Vows To Push US Warships Further Away


Date: 2026-10-16 03:08:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Friday that new operational plans would force US naval forces farther from Iran's coastline in the coming days, claiming American warships had already withdrawn more than 500 kilometres from its shores.

In a televised interview, Akraminia attributed the reported retreat to Iran's military capabilities and intelligence operations, adding that US warships were no longer operating in the Gulf of Oman.

He also highlighted an Iranian Air Force operation against Kuwait's Buehring base, also known as Al-Adiri, saying F-5 fighter jets had struck the facility despite significant risks. According to Akraminia, initial reports and satellite intelligence indicated considerable damage to helicopters stationed at the base.

MENAFN16102026000195011045ID1111821899


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search