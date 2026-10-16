Iran Vows To Push US Warships Further Away

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Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Friday that new operational plans would force US naval forces farther from Iran's coastline in the coming days, claiming American warships had already withdrawn more than 500 kilometres from its shores.

In a televised interview, Akraminia attributed the reported retreat to Iran's military capabilities and intelligence operations, adding that US warships were no longer operating in the Gulf of Oman.

He also highlighted an Iranian Air Force operation against Kuwait's Buehring base, also known as Al-Adiri, saying F-5 fighter jets had struck the facility despite significant risks. According to Akraminia, initial reports and satellite intelligence indicated considerable damage to helicopters stationed at the base.