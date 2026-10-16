Azerbaijan, Vietnam Eye Deeper Energy Ties As Transit Shipments Surge

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have discussed expanding cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and transport, as transit shipments involving the two countries continue to grow significantly.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the discussions took place during a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang.

The meeting focused on strengthening political, economic and energy relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The parties highlighted existing cooperation in the oil sector, noting that Azerbaijan has supplied more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil to Vietnam since 2023.

Prospects for expanding cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and PetroVietnam were also discussed, particularly in oil refining, field development and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

Renewable energy featured prominently on the agenda, with both sides reviewing plans to develop solar and wind power projects in Azerbaijan in cooperation with Vietnam's ROX Group.

The proposed projects include the construction of solar power plants in Nakhchivan and wind farms in areas surrounding Baku.

Beyond energy, the officials explored opportunities to expand non-oil trade, encourage mutual investment, organise the next meeting of the bilateral Business Council and strengthen cooperation in professional training.

Transport and transit connectivity also received particular attention.

According to the ministry, transit shipments involving Vietnam and passing through Azerbaijan increased by more than 200% in 2025.

The growth accelerated during the first nine months of 2026, when transit shipments rose by approximately 600%.

The meeting also addressed achievements in transport and transit cooperation and opportunities for further developing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.