Zelensky: Europe Is Pursuing Its Own Diplomatic Track To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a press conference in Brussels, responding to a question from Ukrinform about whether European countries share a common vision for a peaceful resolution to the war.

“I believe that Europe is taking certain steps to establish its own track, one that would represent our interests first and foremost, of course. And we could find a format through which to communicate with the Russians. And so I think all of this will definitely happen,” Zelensky said.

He clarified that the emergence of a European track does not mean that anyone is being excluded from the negotiation process.“I think these are parallel processes, because I see some parallel processes even in the United States,” he noted.

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In this context, Zelensky emphasized that“we really want there to be several tracks so that there is, after all, a possibility of moving toward a diplomatic settlement of this war.”

He added that Ukraine is conducting relevant negotiations with its European partners.

As reported, EU leaders, chaired by European Council President António Costa, are discussing issues related to Ukraine in Brussel s. They are expected to reaffirm their position on increasing pressure on Russia to end its aggression, continuing support for Ukraine, and covering the funding shortfall for 2027.