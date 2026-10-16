Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zelensky: Europe Is Pursuing Its Own Diplomatic Track To End War

Zelensky: Europe Is Pursuing Its Own Diplomatic Track To End War


Date: 2026-10-16 03:07:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a press conference in Brussels, responding to a question from Ukrinform about whether European countries share a common vision for a peaceful resolution to the war.

“I believe that Europe is taking certain steps to establish its own track, one that would represent our interests first and foremost, of course. And we could find a format through which to communicate with the Russians. And so I think all of this will definitely happen,” Zelensky said.

He clarified that the emergence of a European track does not mean that anyone is being excluded from the negotiation process.“I think these are parallel processes, because I see some parallel processes even in the United States,” he noted.

Read also: Zelensky: Europe has enough PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles to defend Ukraine this winte

In this context, Zelensky emphasized that“we really want there to be several tracks so that there is, after all, a possibility of moving toward a diplomatic settlement of this war.”

He added that Ukraine is conducting relevant negotiations with its European partners.

As reported, EU leaders, chaired by European Council President António Costa, are discussing issues related to Ukraine in Brussel s. They are expected to reaffirm their position on increasing pressure on Russia to end its aggression, continuing support for Ukraine, and covering the funding shortfall for 2027.

MENAFN16102026000193011044ID1111821893


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search