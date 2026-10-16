Zelensky On Diesel Deal: Ukraine Cannot Accept It, As Gas And Banks Could Be Next

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a press conferenc in Brussels, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

In response to a request to comment on Trump's remark that dealing with Putin is easier than dealing with Zelensky, the President of Ukraine said:“It's easier for me to deal with Trump than with Putin. I've had several meetings with the U.S. president, and we've always found topics for discussion and decision-making.”

Putin, according to Zelensky, seeks to destroy the Ukrainian state.“He says he wants the Donbas. But why the full-scale invasion? During it, he nearly occupied Kyiv. Is that the eastern part of our country? Is that the Donbas? No, it's the capital. Without a capital, there is no state. He wants to destroy us,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Putin does not want negotiations right now in any format. Moreover, following the diesel deal with Trump, he will, in the President's view, continue to seek various formats for agreements.

“In my opinion, we cannot accept diesel deals, because gas deals will follow. I am absolutely certain of this. After gas, sanctions will be lifted on something else. It will all come down to the banking system, specific individuals, and the chemical industry,” the head of state said, adding that Russia is also interested in recovering its frozen assets.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Newsmax, criticized Ukraine's decision to resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, claiming that they allegedly contribute to keeping global energy prices high. He also reiterated his view that Zelensky and Putin hate each other, which complicates efforts to end the war.

Zelensky announces resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries

On October 15, Zelensky told the Financial Times that Ukrain would resume strikes on Russian oil refineries because Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.