Zelensky: There Is No Question Of Replacing Starlink

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made these remarks during a press conference in Brussels, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are not talking about replacing Starlink. That is, we are working with some countries, including France, to secure additional capabilities. And as for intelligence data, we have always said that we are grateful to our American partners, and many countries share intelligence data with us. Well, I mean, we're talking about dozens of countries. We've established this cooperation during the war; it's very substantial and significant assistance, and we're grateful to them,” Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine receives information about Russia's ballistic missile launches specifically from the United States of America.

“Many challenges are specifically related to ballistic missiles. I want to tell you just one thing: we are working on every possible avenue to ensure that Ukraine is as independent as possible,” the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky explains how Ukraine usesto intercept Shahed drones

As reported by Ukrinform, the President's special advisor on technology, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, stated that SpaceX had imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals while in motio, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not received any prior warning.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that Starlink cannot be used for offensive military operations, and that the Starshield system is controlled by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.