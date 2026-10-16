Media Reports: Drones Strike One Of Russia's Largest Chemical Plants In Siberia, 3,000 Km From Ukrainian Border
The district's governor, Ruslan Kukharuk, stated that the drone attack on the industrial facility in the Surgut District caused a fire, and experts are assessing the extent and nature of the damage.
However, the governor did not specify which facility was targeted.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian OSINT monitoring channel Supernova+ claims that it is the Chernomyrdin Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant (Surgut SSK).
This is Russia's largest plant for processing oil and gas condensate mixtures. It is owned by Gazprom Processing.
The city of Surgut is located approximately 3,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, in Western Siberia.
The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) is a major center for oil and gas production. The region has already come under drone attack this year.Read also: Zelensky announces resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries
On the morning of October 16, a drone threat alert was issued there-according to reports, including in Kogalym, north of Surgut.
As reported by Ukrinform, in September, drones attacked a chemical plant in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.
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