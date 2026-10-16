Bridge Used By Russian Forces For Military Logistics Destroyed Near Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the operation, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the combat mission was carried out by servicemen of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade while operating within the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

While conducting FPV drone patrols near the town of Polohy in Zaporizhzhia region, the soldiers discovered a Russian Army mortar shell depot. The enemy ammunition was hidden under a bridge deck on one of the logistics routes that the invaders use to advance toward Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

“Ukrainian soldiers skillfully bypassed the wire barriers the enemy had set up to protect the ammunition depot and struck the target, thereby destroying the bridge. The result was documented during a follow-up reconnaissance mission,” the 7th Corps noted.

Media reports:strike one of Russia's largest chemical plants in Siberia, 3,000 km from Ukrainian

Military officials emphasize that cutting off the Russian army's logistics routes is one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps. In early September, Ukrainian forces destroyed several bridges, thereby complicating the enemy's logistics and preventing it from safely transporting heavy equipment and supplies.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders are using the temporarily occupied town of Huliaipole to amass troops and equipment and prepare new attacks aimed at advancing their offensive operations toward Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine