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Russian Strike Hits Customs Terminal In Kovel, Setting Trucks On Fire And Causing One Casualty

Russian Strike Hits Customs Terminal In Kovel, Setting Trucks On Fire And Causing One Casualty


Date: 2026-10-16 03:07:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Roman Romaniuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that the region continues to come under attack from Russian“Shahed”-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones.

“In Kovel, about 10 trucks with semi-trailers are on fire as a result of the attack. One person has been injured. The local customs terminal in Kovel was also hit,” the post reads.

Read also: Russian forces strike major shopping center in Rivne

It is noted that a foreign-invested enterprise in Lutsk was struck again.

The official urged residents of Volyn to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy had previously struck a facility in Volyn, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries.

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UkrinForm

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