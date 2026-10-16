Sweden To Provide Ukraine With Over USD 52M Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden Herald reported this.

“By striking at electricity and heating, among other things, Russia is trying to make the approaching winter unbearable for the Ukrainian people,” Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa says in a press release.

According to the report, the funds will be used to meet the“most urgent needs” before and during this winter. This includes electricity and heating for Ukrainian households, support for energy and water supply systems, and funding for vital services such as hospitals and schools.

According to the Swedish government, the new support package brings Sweden's total support for Ukraine since 2022 to around SEK 158 billion (about $15 billion), of which approximately SEK 29.6 billion (about $2.8 billion) is civilian support.

Zelensky outlines key outcomes of meeting with Costa and von der Leyen

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland is providing Ukraine with its 34th military aid package, worth approximately €290 million.