Europe May Have To Secure Ukraine's Victory Without U.S. Support, German Political Scientist Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Stefan Meister, Head of the Center for Order and Governance in Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).

“We finally need a strategy for Ukraine's victory, not merely a strategy in which it does not lose,” the expert stressed.

According to him, against the backdrop of recent decisions and statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, Europe's role in ensuring Ukraine's defense capabilities has become even more important. Meister did not rule out that European countries may have to pursue the strategic goal of Ukraine's victory together with Kyiv, but without Washington's involvement.

The political scientist believes that Ukraine should prepare for the possibility of further reductions in U.S. support, although the United States remains particularly important because of its intelligence capabilities, the Starlink system and certain types of weapons.

Meister did not rule out the possibility that Washington could restrict the provision of intelligence and targeting data to Ukraine or even completely end such cooperation.

In his view, Ukraine should maintain close contact with Washington and carefully assess the possible consequences of its actions, as the loss of U.S. intelligence support could have extremely serious consequences.

At the same time, according to the expert, France and the United Kingdom are already providing Ukraine with intelligence, including information on specific targets, but their capabilities are significantly inferior to those of the United States in terms of both scale and quality.

“We will probably have to prepare for the possibility that at some point we will be able to rely only on European and Ukrainian intelligence. However, Europe would not be able to compensate for the end of U.S. assistance 100 percent,” Meister said.

In his view, under these circumstances, Ukraine needs to develop its own weapons and defense systems more actively, while European partners need to accelerate the provision of financial and technological assistance.

“For this, it needs money and technological expertise. Europe could and should help with this much faster,” he stressed.

Zelensky: Europe has enough PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles to defend Ukraine this winter

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 14, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, technology adviser to the Ukrainian President, said that SpaceX had introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while in motion, and that Ukraine's Defense Forces had not been notified in advance.

Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty