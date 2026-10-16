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Pope Leo XIV Speaks With Putin About Oleshky, Calls For Truce To Evacuate Civilians

Pope Leo XIV Speaks With Putin About Oleshky, Calls For Truce To Evacuate Civilians


Date: 2026-10-16 03:07:24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vatican News reported this, citing a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population,” the statement said.

The Pope also“reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace.”

Read also: Pope Leo XIV urges Russia and Ukraine to ensure grain transport through Black Se

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukraine was continuing communication with the Russian side on organizing the safe evacuation of civilians from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, but that no practical breakthrough had been achieved so far.

Photo: Vatican News

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