Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 253 Russian Drones, Nine Banderols During Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day on October 16 (from 7:00 to 19:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 315 strike UAVs (78 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of drones, as well as 15 S-8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles,” the statement said.

According to preliminary data, during the specified period, Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 253 UAVs (49 of them were jet-powered), as well as nine S-8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

The Air Force added that as of 18:00, about 35 strike drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.

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As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is using Starlink to operate interceptor drones that shoot down jet-powered Shaheds attacking civilians.