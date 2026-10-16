Macron Says France Accelerating Missile Deliveries To Ukraine, Offering Satellite Data Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference following a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We will not leave Ukraine and Ukrainians without support, because this is a war of resistance to Russian aggression. At a time when there are uncertainties and some are wavering, the role of Europeans is to firmly uphold their position. This is about Europe's security and protecting international principles,” Macron stressed.

According to him, Europe continues to provide budget support to Ukraine. In particular, the European Commission has announced a new tranche of funding.

The French President also said that France was accelerating the implementation of agreements reached with Ukraine in July.

“We have accelerated the delivery of new missiles, as well as all the work we are doing in the areas of drones and missile defense. Additional meetings will be held in the coming days to accelerate the licensing process, that is, granting permission for certain types of our weapons to be produced more quickly by third parties directly on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Macron added that France also intends to develop joint defense projects with Ukraine.

“In addition, we are actively working to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to withstand aggression through satellite imagery and early warning systems, which are critically important. And Europe has solutions in this area,” the French President emphasized.

Barrot says Europeans provide two-thirds of intelligence to Ukraine

As reported, following a meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that key topics included energy support, strengthening air defense and opening negotiating clusters.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine