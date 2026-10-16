KP Governor Seeks Early Exams To Fill Vacant Police Posts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has directed the provincial Public Service Commission to hold recruitment examinations before January 2027 to fill vacant police positions and address the shortage of personnel.

The directive was issued during a review meeting on the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, chaired by the governor and attended by commission chairman Captain (retd) Munir Azam and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the commission chairman briefed the governor on the commission's administrative affairs, budget, revenue, financial matters, performance and achievements. Officials also provided details of the examination and interview schedules for various posts.

The meeting was informed that examinations for the posts of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and sub-inspector under the fast-track promotion process were scheduled for January 2027. However, the governor directed officials to conduct the examinations before January to accelerate recruitment and address the shortage of police personnel at the earliest.

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Officials also informed the meeting that the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination would be held in December this year.

The commission has successfully introduced computer-based testing and an online payment system. A WhatsApp service is also being launched to facilitate candidates and ensure the prompt resolution of their complaints, the meeting was told.

Kundi assured the commission of all possible support to resolve its administrative and operational issues. He also directed officials to review the rules and regulations of public service commissions in other provinces to identify measures for improving the commission's performance.

The governor emphasised the need to make the commission's operations more effective and provide better facilities to candidates.