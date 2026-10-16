Gold Prices Rise Again In Pakistan
According to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,800, taking the new price to Rs440,636.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs2,401 to Rs377,774.
Meanwhile, gold prices also increased in the international market, where the price per ounce rose by $28 to reach $4,181.
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