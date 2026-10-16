Jordan, 18 Countries Condemn Colombia's Opening Of Embassy In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The foreign ministers of Joran and 19 countries have condemned Colombia's inauguration of its embassy in Jerusalem, saying the move violates relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

In a joint statement, the ministers said any measure or decision aimed at altering the historical and legal status of occupied Jerusalem or recognising it as Israel's capital was null and void and had no legal effect.

They cited relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, particularly Resolutions 476 and 478, adopted in 1980, which reject attempts to alter Jerusalem's character or status and call on states to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city.

The ministers described Jerusalem as part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967 and called on the Colombian government to reconsider and reverse its decision.

They also urged Colombia to uphold its obligations under international law and refrain from taking measures that prejudice the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt and Yemen.