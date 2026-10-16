Public Security Directorate's Deaf JO 114 App Handles Over 20,600 Calls Since Launch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) continues to enhance services for people with hearing impairments through its "Deaf JO 114" application, which enables deaf and hard-of-hearing people to communicate directly with the main 911 operations room in sign language around the clock.

According to statistics, the application has received approximately 20,614 calls since its launch through September 16, including 6,618 reports that required field intervention. Most reports concerned various medical emergencies, traffic accidents and cybercrime.

Since the beginning of this year through September 16, the application received 4,890 calls, including 1,161 reports, accounting for approximately 24 percent of total calls. This translates into a daily average of around 18 calls and six reports during the current year.

The figures also show that approximately one-third of all calls resulted in reports requiring security or emergency medical intervention, accounting for 32 percent of calls since the service was launched and 34 percent so far this year.

The service was introduced in 2014 through a dedicated emergency hotline for deaf people (114). In 2020, it was further developed in cooperation with specialized volunteers.

In 2023, the application was launched on the App Store and Google Play, offering video calls in sign language. In 2024, it was updated to include a callback service. Development efforts are ongoing to ensure the application continues to meet users' needs.

A sign language interpreter at the 911 operations room receives video calls and gathers essential information from callers, including their location, the nature of the report, and whether there are injuries or an ongoing threat.

The information is then entered into the emergency reporting management system, OnCall, and forwarded to the relevant authorities, with the report flagged as having been submitted by a deaf person.

If further information is required, the ambulance officer in the operations room assists by interpreting the conversation and providing the relevant authorities with additional details. The operations room follows up on each report with the relevant agencies until the case is resolved.

The PSD's efforts in this field have also included translating security-related issues and procedures across various agencies into sign language, as well as translating awareness materials published on the directorate's platforms.

These initiatives also cover awareness campaigns on cybersecurity and electronic fraud, in addition to translating the theoretical driving licence test into sign language for deaf people.

The project won first place globally in the 2016 Project Zero Awards.

//Petra// MF