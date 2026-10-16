Jordan Welcomes UN Security Council Condemnation Of Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Jordan on Friday welcomed a presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council condemning attacks by the Houthi terrorist militia against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilians, civilian objects, airports and energy infrastructure, as well as ongoing threats to the security and safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs stressed the importance of the statement, which underscored the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 of 2015 and subsequent relevant resolutions. It also called for enhanced international cooperation to prevent the Houthi militia from obtaining weapons and other forms of support.

The ministry reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the Houthi militia's attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing them as a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry also reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty, stability, national resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF