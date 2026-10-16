Environment Minister Represents King At COP17 Biodiversity Leaders Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman participated in the Leaders' Summit held as part of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), hosted by Armenia with the participation of world leaders, officials and representatives of organizations involved in biodiversity conservation and ecosystem protection.

In his address, Suleiman conveyed His Majesty's greetings and wishes for the summit's success, stressing the importance of translating international commitments into practical action and tangible results that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

He highlighted the growing environmental challenges facing the world, particularly biodiversity loss, climate change, water scarcity and land degradation.

Suleiman said biodiversity protection is a strategic priority for Jordan, given its direct links to water and food security, the sustainable management of natural resources and livelihoods.

He highlighted Jordan's efforts in 2026 to update its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, prepare its Seventh National Report and establish a monitoring framework. He also pointed to ongoing work to develop a national biodiversity finance plan under the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN), aimed at mobilizing the financial resources needed to implement national priorities.

Jordan also participated in a roundtable on financing the future and aligning financial flows with nature-positive development. During the discussions, the Kingdom stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships among governments, international financial institutions and the private sector, integrating biodiversity considerations into sectoral policies and strategies, and directing investments towards activities that deliver measurable positive outcomes for nature.

Suleiman also underscored the need to review incentive systems to promote measures supporting ecological restoration and sustainable production, while exploring innovative financing instruments, including dedicated nature conservation funds, green and blue bonds, and sukuk, taking into account national priorities and environmental and social safeguards.

Jordan's participation in the summit is part of its efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation and support global initiatives to halt biodiversity loss and restore ecosystems. These efforts focus on strengthening political commitment, securing sustainable financing and building capacities to achieve global targets, conserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability.

Jordan's national efforts also include improving the management of nature reserves and protecting ecosystems. These efforts have gained further prominence following the recent inclusion of the Aqaba Marine Reserve on UNESCO's list, highlighting the importance of conserving marine biodiversity and promoting the sustainable management of natural resources.

//Petra// MF